Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Marc Spears on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 22, 2022

Posted: Apr 22, 2022

Marc Spears (Senior NBA Writer, ESPN/Andscape) joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to talk about the Pelicans/Suns playoff series.



Audio Link

Trey Murphy III interview | Pelicans-Suns Shootaround | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs Game 3

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III interview from shootaround ahead of the Pelicans' Game 3 matchup against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III interview from shootaround ahead of the Pelicans' Game 3 matchup against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 22, 2022  |  01:48
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes interview from shootaround ahead of the Pelicans' Game 3 matchup against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 22, 2022  |  04:17
Get HYPE for postseason basketball as the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Phoenix Suns in game three of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs at 8:30 p.m. on Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN. #nba #Pelicans
Apr 21, 2022  |  01:00
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following practice on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Apr 21, 2022  |  06:05
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall speaks following practice on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Apr 21, 2022  |  01:40
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following practice on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Apr 21, 2022  |  05:03
Go inside the New Orleans Pelicans locker room after they defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 during the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 20, 2022  |  00:57
Hear New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame speech following the team's Game 2 win over the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 20, 2022  |  00:43
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 2 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 20, 2022  |  06:50
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 2 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 20, 2022  |  12:38
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 2 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 20, 2022  |  06:53
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 2 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 20, 2022  |  07:30
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas' postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 2 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 20, 2022  |  03:30
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes' highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 20, 2022  |  00:48
Led by Brandon Ingram's 37 points (26 in the 2nd half), 11 rebounds and nine assists, the No. 8 seed Pelicans surprise the Suns 125-114.
Apr 20, 2022  |  00:02
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum's highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 20, 2022  |  01:26
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 20, 2022  |  02:01
Brandon Ingram pours in 37 points and just misses a triple-double to power the Pelicans' Game 2 upset.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:02
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram hits a clutch late game turnaround fadeaway vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:28
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram comes up with a pair of clutch threes late in the fourth quarter vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:30
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum caught fire in the fourth vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:32
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado with the floater then the triple to start the fourth quarter vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:33
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram gets the steal on one end and the bucket on the other vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:14
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III drains the three pointer vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:24
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes with a ridiculous block on Mikal Bridges vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:17
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram hits center Jaxson Hayes on the run for the dunk vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:10
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speeds past the defenders on the up and under vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:18
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram makes the tough and-1 jumper vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:52
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum and forward Trey Murphy III hit a pair of late quarter threes vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:23
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. with the pretty turnaround jumper off the glass vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:17

