Marc Spears on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 22, 2022
Marc Spears (Senior NBA Writer, ESPN/Andscape) joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to talk about the Pelicans/Suns playoff series.
Trey Murphy III interview | Pelicans-Suns Shootaround | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs Game 3
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III interview from shootaround ahead of the Pelicans' Game 3 matchup against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs.
| 01:48
Jaxson Hayes interview | Pelicans-Suns Shootaround | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs Game 3
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes interview from shootaround ahead of the Pelicans' Game 3 matchup against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs.
| 04:17
HYPE: Suns vs. Pelicans Game 3 | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs
Get HYPE for postseason basketball as the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Phoenix Suns in game three of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs at 8:30 p.m. on Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN. #nba #Pelicans
| 01:00
CJ McCollum | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following practice on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
| 06:05
Naji Marshall | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall speaks following practice on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
| 01:40
Willie Green | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following practice on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
| 05:03
Pelicans locker room postgame after Game 2 win vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1
Go inside the New Orleans Pelicans locker room after they defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 during the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
| 00:57
Willie Green locker room postgame speech after Game 2 win vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4-19-22
Hear New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame speech following the team's Game 2 win over the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
| 00:43
Willie Green postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 2 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
| 06:50
Larry Nance Jr. postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 2 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
| 12:38
Brandon Ingram postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 2 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
| 06:53
CJ McCollum postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 2 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
| 07:30
Jonas Valanciunas postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas' postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 2 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
| 03:30
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes Game 2 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes' highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
| 00:48
Game Recap: Pelicans 125, Suns 114
Led by Brandon Ingram's 37 points (26 in the 2nd half), 11 rebounds and nine assists, the No. 8 seed Pelicans surprise the Suns 125-114.
| 00:02
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum Game 2 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum's highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
| 01:26
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram Game 2 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
| 02:01
Brandon Ingram (37 points) Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns
Brandon Ingram pours in 37 points and just misses a triple-double to power the Pelicans' Game 2 upset.
| 00:02
Brandon Ingram raises up on the fadeaway | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram hits a clutch late game turnaround fadeaway vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
| 00:28
Brandon Ingram clutch from three late | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram comes up with a pair of clutch threes late in the fourth quarter vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
| 00:30
CJ McCollum catches heat in the fourth quarter | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum caught fire in the fourth vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
| 00:32
Jose Alvarado with a quick 5 points to start the fourth | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado with the floater then the triple to start the fourth quarter vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
| 00:33
Brandon Ingram steals and delivers | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram gets the steal on one end and the bucket on the other vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
| 00:14
Trey Murphy III drains the triple to extend the lead | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III drains the three pointer vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
| 00:24
Jaxson Hayes with a ridiculous rejection on Mikal Bridges | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes with a ridiculous block on Mikal Bridges vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
| 00:17
Brandon Ingram rewards Jaxson Hayes on the dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram hits center Jaxson Hayes on the run for the dunk vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
| 00:10
Brandon Ingram speeds past everyone on up and under | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speeds past the defenders on the up and under vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
| 00:18
Brandon Ingram with the hanging and-1 jumper | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram makes the tough and-1 jumper vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
| 00:52
CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III hit big threes at the end of the first half | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum and forward Trey Murphy III hit a pair of late quarter threes vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
| 00:23
Larry Nance Jr. turnaround off the glass | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. with the pretty turnaround jumper off the glass vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
| 00:17
