Marc D'Amico on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 29, 2021
Celtics analyst, writer, and reporter, Marc D'Amico joins the show with Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to preview tonight's game against the Boston Celtics.
Pelicans-Celtics Shootaround: James Johnson 3-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson shares his thoughts on being traded to New Orleans ahead tonight's game against the Boston Celtics on March 29, 2021.
| 04:45
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Boston
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Boston for their one-game road trip where they will take on the Celtics on Monday, March 29, 2021.
| 00:27
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Slo-Mo Highlights 3/27/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' win against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 45 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 00:58
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 3-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks, 03/27/2021
| 00:01
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Brandon Ingram 3-27-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Dallas Mavericks (3/27/2021).
| 03:59
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Zion Williamson 3-27-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Dallas Mavericks (3/27/2021).
| 04:35
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3-27-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Dallas Mavericks (3/27/2021).
| 03:06
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 3-27-2021
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Dallas Mavericks (3/27/2021).
| 14:34
Highlights: Zion Williamson game-high 38 vs. Dallas Mavericks 3-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson highlights in win vs. Dallas Mavericks (3/27/2021).
| 01:59
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 19 vs. Dallas Mavericks 3-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights in win vs. Dallas Mavericks (3/27/2021).
| 01:44
Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker with 20 points vs. Dallas Mavericks 3-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker highlights in win vs. Dallas Mavericks (3/27/2021).
| 01:28
Zion Williamson on-court interview after win vs. Mavericks 3-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson on-court postgame interview after dropping 38 points vs. the Dallas Mavericks.
| 02:20
Zion Williamson athletic spinning and-1 | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with thee strong drive and spin vs. the Dallas Mavericks (3-27-2021).
| 00:19
Nickeil Alexander-Walker big late-game 3 | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker knocking down the clutch triple late in the game vs. the Dallas Mavericks (3-27-2021).
| 00:11
Brandon Ingram finds space and drains it | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram getting in the paint and knocking down the jumper vs. the Dallas Mavericks (3-27-2021).
| 00:15
Kira Lewis Jr. quick drive & finish | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. using his blazing speed and soft touch for the bucket vs. the Dallas Mavericks (3-27-2021).
| 00:21
Zion Williamson throws down the hammer | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson throwing down the strong dunk vs. the Dallas Mavericks (3-27-2021).
| 00:20
Zion Williamson dominating late in the 2nd | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dominating the paint late in the 2nd quarter vs. the Dallas Mavericks (3-27-2021).
| 00:36
Kira Lewis Jr. goes high off the glass | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. scoring high off the glass on back-to-bacvk plays vs. the Dallas Mavericks (3-27-2021).
| 00:26
Zion Williamson back-to-back paint buckets | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dominating the paint with drives and putbacks vs. the Dallas Mavericks (3-27-2021).
| 00:21
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 3-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Dallas Mavericks 1st quarter highlights (3/27/2021).
| 02:14
Kira Lewis Jr. speeds for the bucket | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. with the blazing fast drive and finish vs. the Dallas Mavericks (3-27-2021).
| 00:21
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Dallas Mavericks 3-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Dallas Mavericks, 03/27/2021
| 00:01
Brandon Ingram uses his length on the finish | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the strong drive and finish vs. the Dallas Mavericks (3-27-2021).
| 00:23
Nickeil Alexander-Walker active early | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Nickeil Alexander-Walker pouring in the deep ball and getting the block on the defensive end vs. the Dallas Mavericks (3-27-2021).
| 00:31
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame interview: Zion Williamson 3-26-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Denver Nuggets (3/26/2021).
| 03:34
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame interview: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3-26-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Denver Nuggets (3/26/2021).
| 02:44
Zion Williamson pours in career-high 39 points | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson notches a career-high 39 points in the loss to Denver.
| 01:54
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame interview: Eric Bledsoe 3-26-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Denver Nuggets (3/26/2021).
| 03:10
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame interview: Stan Van Gundy 3-26-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Denver Nuggets (3/26/2021).
| 04:46
