Lonzo Ball ruled out, among four Pelicans starters sidelined at Dallas

New Orleans enjoyed excellent health for the majority of the 2020-21 regular season, especially compared to the rest of the NBA, but in Game 70 of a 72-game campaign, the Pelicans will be playing without four-fifths of their primary starting lineup.

This morning, starting point guard Lonzo Ball (right thumb strain) was officially added to the list of Pelicans players who will not be available Wednesday at Dallas (8 p.m. Central, Bally Sports, 100.3 FM). The other New Orleans starters ruled out are center Steven Adams (right first MTP sprain), small forward Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain) and power forward Zion Williamson (left hand fracture). Key reserve Josh Hart (right thumb surgery) remains out and has not played since April 1 due to his injury.