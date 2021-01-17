Lonzo Ball remains out for Sacramento game

The start of New Orleans’ six-game road trip was marked by three starters being sidelined for Wednesday’s contest against the Clippers, but when the Pelicans face Sacramento on Sunday night, two of those three players will be back in action. However, point guard Lonzo Ball (bilateral knee tendinopathy) remains listed as out on Saturday’s official injury report.

Previous game starting lineups

NEW ORLEANS (4-7)

Friday loss at Lakers

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

SACRAMENTO (5-8)

Friday loss vs. Clippers

De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley, Richaun Holmes