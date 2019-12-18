Lonzo Ball questionable for Wednesday game at Minnesota, while JJ Redick probable

New Orleans point guard Lonzo Ball appeared on Wednesday's injury report, hours prior to a 7 p.m. tip-off in Minnesota, being listed as questionable to play against the Timberwolves due to a right hip contusion. Meanwhile, shooting guard JJ Redick has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game, after sitting out Tuesday vs. Brooklyn due to left groin soreness.

Zion Williamson (knee) and Darius Miller (Achilles) remain listed as out on the New Orleans injury update.