Lonzo Ball questionable for Friday’s home game vs. Denver
Lonzo Ball last played in a game a week ago in the second half of a miniseries at Portland. After being sidelined for each of the past two games, the New Orleans starting point guard is listed as questionable for Friday’s home matchup vs. Denver, due to a right hip flexor strain. Meanwhile, JJ Redick (trade pending) and Nicolo Melli (trade pending) are listed as out.
Denver’s injury list prior to Wednesday’s game in Tampa against Toronto included Gary Harris (adductor), Monte Morris (quad) and Greg Whittington (knee). All three Nuggets were out vs. the Raptors.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
DENVER (26-18, 5TH IN WEST)
Wednesday loss at Toronto
Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Michael Porter, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic
NEW ORLEANS (19-24, 11TH IN WEST)
Tuesday win vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams
SEASON SERIES
SECOND HALF
March 21: New Orleans 113, at Denver 108
March 26: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
April 28: at Denver, 8 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
Denver 34-28 (Pelicans won last 1); Denver 4-1 in postseason (Western Conference 2009 first round)
NEXT UP: