Lonzo Ball questionable for Friday’s home game vs. Denver

Lonzo Ball last played in a game a week ago in the second half of a miniseries at Portland. After being sidelined for each of the past two games, the New Orleans starting point guard is listed as questionable for Friday’s home matchup vs. Denver, due to a right hip flexor strain. Meanwhile, JJ Redick (trade pending) and Nicolo Melli (trade pending) are listed as out.

Denver’s injury list prior to Wednesday’s game in Tampa against Toronto included Gary Harris (adductor), Monte Morris (quad) and Greg Whittington (knee). All three Nuggets were out vs. the Raptors.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

DENVER (26-18, 5TH IN WEST)

Wednesday loss at Toronto

Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Michael Porter, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

NEW ORLEANS (19-24, 11TH IN WEST)

Tuesday win vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

SEASON SERIES

SECOND HALF

March 21: New Orleans 113, at Denver 108

March 26: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

April 28: at Denver, 8 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Denver 34-28 (Pelicans won last 1); Denver 4-1 in postseason (Western Conference 2009 first round)