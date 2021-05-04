Lonzo Ball joins Steven Adams as questionable for Tuesday’s Golden State game

With the margin of error to remain in the Western Conference play-in race decreasing, New Orleans may be without two of its starters Tuesday vs. Golden State. Point guard Lonzo Ball (right thumb sprain) and center Steven Adams (right first MTP sprain) are listed as questionable to play against the Warriors. Adams has been sidelined for each of the past three games.

Also for New Orleans, Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain), Josh Hart (right thumb surgery) and Didi Louzada (not with team) are all listed as out for Tuesday’s game.

On the Golden State side, Kelly Oubre Jr., Eric Paschall, Damion Lee, James Wiseman and Klay Thompson were all out Monday. Andrew Wiggins was uncertain to play prior to tip-off, but ended up being a big factor in the Warriors’ 123-108 victory over the Pelicans.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

GOLDEN STATE (33-32, 8TH IN WEST)

Monday win at New Orleans

Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

NEW ORLEANS (29-36, 11TH IN WEST)

Monday loss vs. Golden State

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

SEASON SERIES

SECOND HALF

May 3: Golden State 123, at New Orleans 108

May 4: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

May 14: at Golden State, 9 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Golden State 40-22 (Warriors won last 1); Golden State 8-1 in postseason (2015 Western Conference first round, 2018 Western Conference semifinals)