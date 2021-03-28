Lonzo Ball, Jaxson Hayes questionable for Monday's game vs. Boston Celtics

The New Orleans Pelicans listed guard Lonzo Ball (right hip flexor strain) and center Jaxson Hayes (right wrist sprain) as questionable on the team's Injury Report for Monday's game at the Boston Celtics.

The Pelicans (20-25) will be entering Monday's game against the Celtics (23-23) coming off of a 112-103 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at the Smoothie King Center. Forward Zion Williamson scored 38 points to go along with six assists and five rebounds, his second consecutive game with more than 30 points.

Monday's game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. at TD Garden and will be broadcast by Fox Sports New Orleans, NBA TV and ESPN 100.3

The Celtics listed four players on their Injury Report: Evan Fournier (health and safety protocols) is questionable while Romeo Langford (health and safety protocols), Semi Ojeleye (left side strain) and Tristan Thompson (health and safety protocols) are out.