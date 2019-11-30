Pelicans injury report graphic

Lonzo Ball, Derrick Favors listed as questionable on Pelicans Injury Report for Thunder game on Dec. 1, 2019

Kenrich Williams is doubtful
Posted: Nov 30, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball and center Derrick Favors are listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Smoothie King Center. Ball has a stomach virus and Favors is on the report for personal reasons. His mother died earlier this week and her funeral was Saturday.

Pelicans forward Kenrich Williams, who left Friday's loss at Oklahoma City with a sprained left ankle, is listed as doubtful.

Forwards Zion Williamson and Darius Miller remain officially out on the injury report.

Sunday's game tips off at 4 p.m. at the Smoothie KIng Center.

