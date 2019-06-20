Live Pelicans Draft Show for Louisiana Fans

The New Orleans Pelicans will stream a LIVE draft show during the 2019 NBA draft from 6-8 pm. Tune in for exclusive interviews from David Griffin, Alvin Gentry, Trajan Langdon, Swin Cash, and the Pelicans' 2019 draft picks.

Due to restrictions, we can only offer this stream to fans from the state of Louisiana. When accessing from a mobile phone you may encounter issues if your IP address is out of the state. If you're in Louisiana and unable to see this event, please visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Facebook for an alternative streaming option.