Kyle Draper on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - November 3, 2021
Kings Play-by-Play Announcer Kyle Draper joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss tonight's matchup against the Kings.
Josh Hart on second half execution, turnovers | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Willie Green speaks with the media following the team's road loss to the Phoenix Suns on November 1, 2021.
| 06:34
Jonas Valanciunas on defense in first & second half | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks with the media following the team's road loss to the Phoenix Suns on November 1, 2021.
| 02:28
Willie Green on 4th quarter defense, Herb Jones update | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks with the media following the team's road loss to the Phoenix Suns on November 1, 2021.
| 04:00
Devonte' Graham on missing Herb Jones' energy in second half | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks with the media following the team's road loss to the Phoenix Suns on November 1, 2021.
| 01:51
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Josh Hart scores 16 points vs. Phoenix Suns 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart scores 16 points in the team's road loss to the Phoenix Suns.
| 01:30
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas tallies 23 points, 14 rebounds vs. Phoenix Suns 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas racked up 23 points and 14 rebounds in the team's loss to the Phoenix Suns on the road.
| 01:50
Naji Marshall blocks Devin Booker | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall runs the floor and blocks a shot by Suns guard Devin Booker on the fast break.
| 00:18
Jonas Valanciunas soars in for the slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas flies down the lane for the one-handed slam dunk.
| 00:15
Nickeil Alexander-Walker rolls to the rim | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker spin past the defense and banks it off the glass.
| 00:00
Naji Marshall steal and slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall picks off the inbound pass and runs the floor for the slam.
| 00:14
Jaxson Hayes putback dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes rises up for the putback slam against the Phoenix Suns.
| 00:19
Kira Lewis Jr. fast break finish | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple picks up the steal and finds Kira Lewis Jr. for the fast break lay-up.
| 00:12
Herbert Jones alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones throws down the alley-oop slam on the fast break.
| 00:10
Devonte' Graham on injury status, winning in Phoenix | Pelicans Shootaround 11-2-21
Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks to the media at the team's shootaround on Tuesday about his injury status, the long road trip, and the importance of winning in Phoenix.
| 01:32
Pelicans unveil subtle remix of City Edition uniform for 2021-22 season
The New Orleans Pelicans unveiled their new City Edition uniform in celebration of the NBA's 75th anniversary season. Part of Nike’s "Moments Mixtape" program, it remixed their core uniforms into a fresh, clean look that puts NOLA front and center.
| 00:44
Jonas Valanciunas on growing pains, better offensive stretches | Pelicans Practice Interview 11-1-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas post-practice interview from Monday, November 1, 2021. Valanciunas talks about the growing pains of a young teams, improvements in the offense, and the defense of Herbert Jones.
| 02:46
Trey Murphy on matchup vs. Suns, Zion Williamson | Pelicans Practice Interview 11-1-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III post-practice interview from Monday, November 1, 2021. Murphy talks about the team's upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns as well as Zion Williamson approaching his return to action.
| 01:30
Willie Green on Zion Williamson's injury progress | Pelicans Practice Interview 11-1-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green post-practice interview from Monday, November 1, 2021. Coach Green talks about the progress of Pelicans forward Zion Williamson ahead of the Pelicans' game against the Suns on Tuesday night.
| 03:19
Willie Green on team's fight in close games | Pelicans Postgame Interview 10-30-21
| 06:17
Josh Hart on defensive scheme vs Knicks | Pelicans Postgame Interview 10-30-21
| 03:52
Devonte Graham on staying positive in losses | Pelicans Postgame Interview 10-30-21
| 03:25
Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 17 points vs. New York Knicks
| 02:02
Stat Leader Highlights: Josh Hart scores 16 points vs. New York Knicks
| 01:25
Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 27 points vs. New York Knicks
| 02:03
Jaxson Hayes with the dunk off the feed by Kira Lewis Jr. | Pelicans vs. Knicks 10-30-21
| 00:21
Tomas Satoransky hits a 3 off the assist by Kira Lewis Jr. | Pelicans vs. Knicks 10-30-21
| 00:16
Jonas Valanciunas gets the and-one off the feed by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans vs. Knicks 10-30-21
| 00:17
Herb Jones with the steal and slam | Pelicans vs. Knicks 10-30-21
| 00:13
Kira Lewis Jr. makes the tough layup off the assist by Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans vs. Knicks 10-30-21
| 00:21
Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3 off the feed by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans vs. Knicks 10-30-21
| 00:10
