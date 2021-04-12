Kyle Draper on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 12, 2021
Sacramento Kings play-by-play announcer Kyle Draper joins Daniel Sallerson & Jim Eichenhofer to preview tonight's game between the Kings and Pelicans. New Orleans looks to win the season series and tiebreaker tonight at 8 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center.
Audio Link
Pelicans at Cavaliers Slo-Mo Highlights 4/11/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 53 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
All Videos
Pelicans at Cavaliers Slo-Mo Highlights 4/11/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 53 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 01:14
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 116, Cavaliers 109
Led by Zion Williamsons 38 points (16-22 FG) and nine rebounds, the Pelicans defeated the Cavaliers, 116-109. Additionally Brandon Ingram added 27 points and eight assists in the victory.
| 00:02
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Naji Marshall scores 15 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall turned in a 15-point, seven-rebound performance in the team's road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 11, 2021.
| 01:52
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-11-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans' win against the Cleveland Cavaliers (4/11/2021).
| 05:40
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Naji Marshall 4-11-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall postgame interview following the Pelicans' win against the Cleveland Cavaliers(4/11/2021).
| 05:15
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 4-11-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans' win against the Cleveland Cavaliers (4/11/2021).
| 02:40
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-11-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the Pelicans' win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 11, 2021.
| 10:05
Zion Williamson (38 points) Highlights vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Zion Williamson (38 points) Highlights vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 04/11/2021
| 00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram tallies 27 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram tallied 27 points in the team's road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 11, 2021.
| 00:01
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson at Cavaliers 4-11-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about the team's performance in the road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 11, 2021.
| 01:36
Willy Hernangómez splits the defense | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez splits the defense for the lay-up and the lead.
| 00:19
Brandon Ingram baseline jam | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes feeds Brandon Ingram on the baseline drive.
| 00:17
Jaxson Hayes halfcourt heave | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes sinks the halfcourt heave to end the first half against the Cavaliers.
| 00:30
Zion Williamson with 16 Points in the 2nd Quarter vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson racks up 16 points in the second quarter vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 11, 2021.
| 00:01
Naji Marshall strong drive and slam | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall makes a strong move down the lane and finishes with the slam.
| 00:14
James Johnson pump fake and-1 | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson pump fakes the Cleveland defense for the score and-1.
| 00:22
Eric Bledsoe alley-oop feed to Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe finds Zion Williamson for the fast break alley-oop dunk.
| 00:12
Brandon Ingram corner triple | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson swings the extra pass to Brandon Ingram for the behind the arc splash.
| 00:16
Zion Williamson over the top slam | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson gets inside position and slams home the over-the-top assist from Brandon Ingram.
| 00:12
Naji Marshall block and score | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall blocks the shot and runs the floor for the bucket and-1.
| 00:21
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Cleveland
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Cleveland for a one-day road swing against the Cavaliers on Sunday, April 11, 2021.
| 00:29
Game Recap: Pelicans 101, Sixers 94 (4-9-21)
Led by Zion Williamsons 37 points (15-28 FG), career-high tying eight assists and career-high 15 rebounds, the Pelicans defeated the 76ers, 101-94. Brandon Ingram added 17 points and eight rebounds.
| 00:02
Pelicans-76ers Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 4-9-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans' win against the Philadelphia 76ers (4/9/2021).
| 05:15
Pelicans-76ers Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-9-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans' win against the Philadelphia 76ers (4/9/2021).
| 04:13
Pelicans-76ers Postgame Interview: Steven Adams 4-9-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams postgame interview following the Pelicans' win against the Philadelphia 76ers (4/9/2021).
| 04:25
Pelicans-76ers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-9-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans' win against the Philadelphia 76ers (4/9/2021).
| 09:25
Highlights: Brandon Ingram with 17 vs. 76ers 4-9-21
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with 17 points vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (04/09/2021).
| 01:22
Zion Williamson on-court postgame interview after win vs. 76ers 4-9-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks to Jen Hale postgame after the Pelicans defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 101-94.
| 02:28
Zion Williamson (37 points) Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Zion Williamson (37 points) Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 04/09/2021
| 00:01
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 4-9-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 04/09/2021
| 00:01
NEXT UP: