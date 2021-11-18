KultureCity partners with ASM Global New Orleans to open new sensory rooms

November 18, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – KultureCity has partnered with Caesars Superdome & Smoothie King Center to build a new sensory room and update the other two sensory rooms on campus for all guests with sensory challenges. The Dillenberg, Trull, and Gravlee Sensory Rooms will allow fans visiting for all programs and events to be sensory inclusive. ASM New Orleans and the New Orleans Saints & Pelicans have been certified through KultureCity since 2017.

The newest sensory room and updates were made possible through the generosity of the Dillenberg, Trull, and Gravlee families. The KultureCity team developed and organized the rooms, working closely with ASM New Orleans. The new Dillenberg Sensory Room will be serving fans in the Smoothie King Center and the updated Trull and Gravlee Sensory Rooms are located in Caesars Superdome.

The certification process entailed staff training by leading medical professionals on how to recognize those guests and fans with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards (produced in conjunction with Boardmaker), and weighted lap pads will also be available to all.





Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals on the Autism Spectrum, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to over stimulation and noise, which is an enormous part of the environment in a venue.

Prior to attending an event, families can download the free KultureCity App where one can view what sensory features are available and where they can access them. Also, on the App is the Social Story which will provide a preview of what to expect while enjoying an event.

“Partnering with KultureCity in 2017, allowed ASM New Orleans, Caesars Superdome, and the Smoothie King Center to expand its opportunities for those with sensory needs to enjoy a live event, providing them the same experience had by friends and peers and to these young people that is very important. The new and updated sensory rooms will enhance that experience even further while still providing parents the tools and outlets they’ll need, to ensure the entire family has a safe and secure night to remember,” said Zane Collings, General Manager ASM New Orleans.

About KultureCity

KultureCity is a leading non-profit recognized nationwide for using its resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs, not just those with autism. Since the program’s inception, KultureCity has created over 700 sensory-inclusive venues in 4 countries: this includes special events such as the NFL Pro-Bowl, NFL Super Bowl, MLB World Series, and MLB All Star Weekend. KultureCity has won many awards for its efforts, including the NASCAR Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award in 2017 and the 2018 Clio Sports Silver for social good in partnership with Cleveland Cavaliers/Quicken Loans Arena. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Quiet Space Sensory Room at Quicken Loans Arena was a finalist for the 2018 Stadium Business Award, KultureCity was named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2019 and 2020 by FastCompany and recently won the Industry Partner Award in TheStadiumBusiness Design & Development Awards 2019.

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management – delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 325 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centres, and performing arts venues.