Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Ashley Amoss and Caroline Gonzalez as they welcome on TNT and NBA TV reporter Kristen Ledlow to discuss her role as a reporter, the talent of Anthony Davis, and her thoughts on the Pelicans in the Western Conference.



15:51 - Beginning of interview with Kristen Ledlow

23:44 - Thoughts on Anthony Davis

26:02 - Pelicans in the Western Conference