Kira Lewis Jr. Injury Update
December 9, 2021
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that guard Kira Lewis Jr. will be out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL and a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee. An MRI done last night at Ochsner Health confirmed the injury, which occurred during the second quarter of last night’s game against the Denver Nuggets. A date for surgery has not yet been determined.
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 16 points vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 16 points vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram game highlights vs. Denver Nuggets (12/08/2021).
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Pelicans Forward Herb Jones Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Herbert Jones | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 12-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones' postgame interview following the Pelicans' overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 12-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's postgame interview following the Pelicans' overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Willie Green on overtime loss | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 12-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans' overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas with 27 points vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (27 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets, 12/08/2021
Top Dunks from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
Top Dunks from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets, 12/08/2021
Josh Hart beats contact on the overtime and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart absorbs the contact on the overtime and-1 vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Pelicans 4th quarter highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Denver Nuggets 4th quarter highlights as the game goes into overtime (12/8/2021).
Herb Jones posterizes Nikola Jokic | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones takes off on the huge poster dunk on center Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Willy Hernangómez with a pair of BIG dunks | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez with a couple of big dunks in the fourth quarter vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Devonte' Graham & Brandon Ingram hit the floor for the loose ball | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham and forward Brandon Ingram dive for the loose ball and eventually get it to Josh Hart for the easy finish vs the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Brandon Ingram back-to-back buckets | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the mid range jumper and the strong drive vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Herb Jones high-points the block & gets the floater | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with the pretty floater and high-point block vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
New Orleans Pelicans with a 12-0 Run vs. Denver Nuggets
New Orleans Pelicans with a 12-0 Run vs. Denver Nuggets, 12/08/2021
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Denver Nuggets 2nd quarter highlights (12/8/2021).
Kira Lewis Jr. steals & takes it the length | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. as he euro-steps on the and-1 off the steal vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Denver Nuggets 1st quarter highlights (12/8/2021).
Brandon Ingram flips in the reverse and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finishes the drive with a backwards and-1 vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Devonte' Graham from downtown | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham drains the triple off the extra pass vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Jonas Valanciunas doesn't fall for Jokic's trick on the and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas keeps his feet and finishes in the paint on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Josh Hart on his injury and Brandon Ingram | Pelicans Shootaround 12-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks following shootaround on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Gary Clark on his game and his time in the G League | Pelicans Shootaround 12-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Gary Clark speaks to the media following shootaround on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker on assist differential in wins vs losses | Pelicans Practice 12-7-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks to the media following practice on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Jonas Valanciunas on playing with pace | Pelicans Practice 12-7-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks to the media following practice on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Willie Green on team's inconsistencies and recent Birmingham Assignments | Pelicans Practice 12-7-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following practice on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Brandon Ingram on his 40-pt night, missed shots | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 12/5/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Houston Rockets on December 5, 2021.
Willy Hernangomez on his double-double, defense execution | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 12/5/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Houston Rockets on December 5, 2021.
Willie Green on loss in Houston, Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 12/5/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Houston Rockets on December 5, 2021.
