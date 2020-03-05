Kenrich Williams upgraded to probable for Miami game

Pelicans forward Kenrich Williams takes another positive step in his journey back to the court as he is listed as probable heading into Friday's matchup against the Miami Heat. Prior to Wednesday’s back-to-back in Dallas, Williams was upgraded from doubtful to questionable on the official injury report. Williams has been sidelined since early January due to lower back soreness.

Two other Pelicans are listed as out on the injury report, including JJ Redick (left hamstring strain) and Darius Miller (right Achilles surgery).