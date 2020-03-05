Kenrich Williams upgraded to probable for Miami game
Pelicans forward Kenrich Williams takes another positive step in his journey back to the court as he is listed as probable heading into Friday's matchup against the Miami Heat. Prior to Wednesday’s back-to-back in Dallas, Williams was upgraded from doubtful to questionable on the official injury report. Williams has been sidelined since early January due to lower back soreness.
Two other Pelicans are listed as out on the injury report, including JJ Redick (left hamstring strain) and Darius Miller (right Achilles surgery).
Pelicans-Northwestern Mutual host youth basketball clinic
The New Orleans Pelicans and Northwestern mutual hosted over 100 kids for a youth basketball clinic at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on March 4, 2020.
| 01:09
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Lonzo Ball 3/4/2020
Lonzo Ball speaks to the media after the New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks game at American Airlines Center on March 4, 2020.
| 02:08
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Brandon Ingram 3/4/2020
Brandon Ingram speaks to the media after the New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks game at American Airlines Center on March 4, 2020.
| 02:22
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Jrue Holiday 3/4/2020
Jrue Holiday speaks to the media after the New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks game at American Airlines Center on March 4, 2020.
| 04:02
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Zion Williamson Interview 3/4/20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans' tough overtime loss vs the Dallas Mavericks on 3/4/20.
| 05:21
Highlights: Jrue Holiday puts up 19 vs. Dallas Mavericks 3/4/20
Highlights from Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday as he scores 19 vs. the Dallas Mavericks, 03/04/20.
| 01:54
Highlights: Zion Williamson with 21 points vs. Dallas Mavericks 3/4/20
Highlights of Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's 21 point performance vs the Dallas Mavericks, 3/4/20.
| 01:55
Highlights: Brandon Ingram | Pelicans vs. Mavericks
Brandon Ingram scores 27 points and 5 rebounds on Wednesday against Dallas.
| 00:01
Highlights: Lonzo Ball | Pelicans vs. Mavericks
Lonzo Ball scores 25 points and went 7-11 from the 3 on Wednesday night versus Dallas.
| 00:01
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Alvin Gentry Interview 3/4/20
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry postgame media availability following the Pelicans' overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks, 3/4/20.
| 04:35
Lonzo Ball with 7 3-pointers vs. Mavericks 3/4/20
Highlights from Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball catching fire from outside with 7 threes against the Dallas Mavericks, 3/4/20.
| 00:01
60-Second Recap: Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
60 second recap from the Pelicans-Mavericks game on 3/4/20.
| 00:01
Nicolo Melli ties the game with 7 seconds left | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Pelicans forward/center Nicolo Melli with a clutch three pointer with 7 seconds left to tie the game vs the Dallas Mavericks, 3/4/20.
| 00:28
Brandon Ingram clutch shooting late | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with some clutch shooting late, scoring 7 points in a row vs the Dallas Mavericks, 3/4/20.
| 00:36
Lonzo hits 7th triple of the night | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball hits his 7th three pointer of the night vs the Dallas Mavericks, 3/4/20.
| 00:18
Frank Jackson catching fire in the fourth | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Pelicans guard Frank Jackson extends the lead in the fourth quarter with back to back buckets vs the Dallas Mavericks, 3/4/20.
| 00:23
Brandon Ingram sharp shooting in the 3rd | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with consecutive buckets for the Pelicans vs the Dallas Mavericks, 3/4/20.
| 00:25
Best of Phantom: Zion Williamson
Check out the best images from the season so far from Zion Williamson through the lens of the Phantom Camera!
| 00:00
Josh Hart tough drive and finish | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Pelicans forward/guard Josh Hart drives the lane and finishes off the glass vs the Dallas Mavericks, 3/4/20.
| 00:17
Zion STRONG to the rim | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the spin move in the paint and huge dunk vs the Dallas Mavericks, 3/4/20.
| 00:13
Lonzo continues his sharp shooting from outside | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball is on fire from deep vs the Mavericks, 3/4/20.
| 00:16
Pelicans-Mavericks 1st Half Highlights 3/4/20
Highlights from the 1st half of the Pelicans at Mavericks game on 3/4/20.
| 02:42
Lonzo pretty pass to Jrue for the alley-oop | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with the floating alley-oop to Jrue who finishes in motion vs the Dallas Mavericks, 3/4/20.
| 00:12
Lonzo Ball two triples in a row again | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball as he hits back-to-back three pointers for the second time tonight vs the Dallas Mavericks, 3/4/20.
| 00:21
Pelicans-Mavericks 1st Quarter Highlights 3/4/20
Highlights from the 1st quarter as the Pelicans have a 24-22 deficit against the Dallas Mavericks, 3/4/20.
| 01:32
Zion reverse off the pump-fake | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the sweet reverse layup off the pump-fake vs the Dallas Mavericks, 3/4/20.
| 00:15
Zion muscles with the soft touch | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson muscling his way under the rim and finishing with the soft touch vs the Dallas Mavericks, 3/4/20.
| 00:14
Lonzo Ball starts game with back to back triples | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball as he starts the game with back to back three pointers vs the Dallas Mavericks, 3/4/20.
| 00:20
Entertainment: Pelicans Dance Team 2nd quarter performance - March 3 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Pelicans Dance Team performed for fans during the 2nd quarter of the team's home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 3, 2020.
| 01:40
Pelicans Halftime: Tulane University Band - March 3, 2020 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Tulane University Band performed during halftime of the team’s regular-season game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 3, 2020.
| 05:53
