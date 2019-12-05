Kenrich Williams returns to action for Phoenix game

New Orleans forward Kenrich Williams, who sat out the first two games of the Pelicans' homestand due to a left ankle sprain he sustained Friday at Oklahoma City, will be available Thursday vs. Phoenix. Williams also was away from the team briefly this week for the birth of a child. Meanwhile, Derrick Favors (personal reasons) remains out and will not play against the Suns. Favors last played in mid-November; he and Williams had been the starting combination at center and power forward, respectively, before both missed recent games.