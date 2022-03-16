Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Keith Smith on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 16, 2022

Posted: Mar 16, 2022

Keith Smith (Spotrac, Front Office Show) joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss how to watch the NCAA Tournament for NBA draft prospects.



Audio Link

Herbert Jones on turnovers, personal growth | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 3/15/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns on March 15, 2022.

All Videos

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Herbert Jones on turnovers, personal growth | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 3/15/22
Now Playing

Herbert Jones on turnovers, personal growth | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 3/15/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns on March 15, 2022.
Mar 15, 2022  |  04:36
Willie Green on turnovers vs PHX, defensive inconsistency | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 3/15/22
Now Playing

Willie Green on turnovers vs PHX, defensive inconsistency | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 3/15/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns on March 15, 2022.
Mar 15, 2022  |  04:00
Jaxson Hayes on Suns' offense, upcoming road trip | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 3/15/22
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes on Suns' offense, upcoming road trip | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 3/15/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns on March 15, 2022.
Mar 15, 2022  |  01:20
Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 21 points vs. Phoenix Suns | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/15/22
Now Playing

Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 21 points vs. Phoenix Suns | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/15/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum scored 21 points and dished nine assists in his return against the Phoenix Suns on March 15, 2022.
Mar 15, 2022  |  02:01
Highlights: Herbert Jones scores 22 points vs. Phoenix Suns | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/15/22
Now Playing

Highlights: Herbert Jones scores 22 points vs. Phoenix Suns | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/15/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones led the team with 22 points in the team's loss to the Phoenix Suns on March 15, 2022.
Mar 15, 2022  |  01:55
Devonte' Graham up and under | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham up and under | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham drives the baseline for the up and under score and-1.
Mar 15, 2022  |  00:21
Jaxson Hayes goes up and blocks the shot | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes goes up and blocks the shot | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes goes up and blocks the shot.
Mar 15, 2022  |  00:00
CJ McCollum connects from deep | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum connects from deep | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham feeds CJ McCollum for the triple.
Mar 15, 2022  |  00:11
Jonas Valanciunas putback at the rim | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas putback at the rim | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas collects his miss and goes back up for the score.
Mar 15, 2022  |  00:15
CJ McCollum floater | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum floater | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum floats in the two-pointer.
Mar 15, 2022  |  00:00
Herbert Jones follow-up slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
Now Playing

Herbert Jones follow-up slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones cleans up at the rim with the slam.
Mar 15, 2022  |  00:17
CJ McCollum gets the triple to fall | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum gets the triple to fall | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum gets the triple to fall
Mar 15, 2022  |  00:00
Jonas Valanciunas drops a dime to Tyrone Wallace for the easy bucket | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas drops a dime to Tyrone Wallace for the easy bucket | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas drops a dime to Tyrone Wallace for the easy bucket
Mar 15, 2022  |  00:00
Willy Hernangomez hits floater | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
Now Playing

Willy Hernangomez hits floater | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez connects on the floater in the paint.
Mar 15, 2022  |  00:14
Jaxson Hayes fast break and-1 | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes fast break and-1 | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes races out on the fast break for the score and-1.
Mar 15, 2022  |  00:25
CJ McCollum drains triple | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum drains triple | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum rolls off the pick and knocks down the three-pointer.
Mar 15, 2022  |  00:15
Pelicans Pregame Handshakes | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
Now Playing

Pelicans Pregame Handshakes | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22

Get a glimpse at the pregame handshakes outside of the New Orleans Pelicans locker room as the team hosts the Phoenix Suns on March 15, 2022.
Mar 15, 2022  |  01:38
Naji Marshall on Jaxson Hayes' dunks, CJ McCollum's return | Pelicans-Suns Shootaround 3-15-22
Now Playing

Naji Marshall on Jaxson Hayes' dunks, CJ McCollum's return | Pelicans-Suns Shootaround 3-15-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall addresses the media following the team's shootaround practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on March 15, 2022 ahead of the Pelicans game vs. the Phoenix Suns.
Mar 15, 2022  |  01:00
CJ McCollum on his return vs. Phoenix | Pelicans-Suns Shootaround 3-15-22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum on his return vs. Phoenix | Pelicans-Suns Shootaround 3-15-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum addresses the media following the team's shootaround practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on March 15, 2022 ahead of the Pelicans game vs. the Phoenix Suns.
Mar 15, 2022  |  02:34
Jonas Valanciunas recaps win, talks Jaxson & Zion | Pelicans Practice 3/14/22
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas recaps win, talks Jaxson & Zion | Pelicans Practice 3/14/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valaciunas post-practice interview from Monday, March 14, 2022 ahead of tomorrow night's game against the Phoenix Suns.
Mar 14, 2022  |  02:32
Willie Green on CJ McCollum's status, team's progress | Pelicans Practice 3/14/22
Now Playing

Willie Green on CJ McCollum's status, team's progress | Pelicans Practice 3/14/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green post-practice interview from Monday, March 14, 2022 ahead of tomorrow night's game against the Phoenix Suns.
Mar 14, 2022  |  07:09
Willy Hernangomez on mentality, Jaxson Hayes' game | Pelicans Practice 3/14/22
Now Playing

Willy Hernangomez on mentality, Jaxson Hayes' game | Pelicans Practice 3/14/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez post-practice interview from Monday, March 14, 2022 ahead of tomorrow night's game against the Phoenix Suns.
Mar 14, 2022  |  04:40
Jose Alvarado on his teammates, his performance tonight | Pelicans Postgame 3-13-22
Now Playing

Jose Alvarado on his teammates, his performance tonight | Pelicans Postgame 3-13-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado speaks following Sunday night's win against the Houston Rockets.
Mar 13, 2022  |  03:51
Jaxson Hayes on Willie Green, staying locked in | Pelicans Postgame 3-13-22
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes on Willie Green, staying locked in | Pelicans Postgame 3-13-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes speaks following Sunday night's win against the Houston Rockets.
Mar 13, 2022  |  04:33
Willie Green on Jose Alvarado, tonight's win | Pelicans Postgame 3-13-22
Now Playing

Willie Green on Jose Alvarado, tonight's win | Pelicans Postgame 3-13-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Sunday night's win against the Houston Rockets.
Mar 13, 2022  |  07:30
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jose Alvarado scores 16 points vs. Houston Rockets
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jose Alvarado scores 16 points vs. Houston Rockets

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jose Alvarado scores 16 points vs. Houston Rockets
Mar 13, 2022  |  01:56
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 32 points vs. Houston Rockets
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 32 points vs. Houston Rockets

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 32 points vs. Houston Rockets
Mar 13, 2022  |  02:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Naji Marshall scores 17 points vs. Houston Rockets
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Naji Marshall scores 17 points vs. Houston Rockets

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Naji Marshall scores 17 points vs. Houston Rockets
Mar 13, 2022  |  01:59
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jaxson Hayes scores 21 points vs. Houston Rockets
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jaxson Hayes scores 21 points vs. Houston Rockets

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jaxson Hayes scores 21 points vs. Houston Rockets
Mar 13, 2022  |  01:51
Jaxson Hayes with the between-the-legs slam | Pelicans vs Rockets 3-13-22
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes with the between-the-legs slam | Pelicans vs Rockets 3-13-22

Jaxson Hayes with the between-the-legs slam
Mar 13, 2022  |  00:16

Related Content

Pelicans

podcast audio

new orleans pelicans podcast

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter