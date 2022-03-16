Keith Smith on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 16, 2022
Keith Smith (Spotrac, Front Office Show) joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss how to watch the NCAA Tournament for NBA draft prospects.
Audio Link
Herbert Jones on turnovers, personal growth | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 3/15/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns on March 15, 2022.
| 04:36
Willie Green on turnovers vs PHX, defensive inconsistency | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 3/15/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns on March 15, 2022.
| 04:00
Jaxson Hayes on Suns' offense, upcoming road trip | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 3/15/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns on March 15, 2022.
| 01:20
Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 21 points vs. Phoenix Suns | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/15/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum scored 21 points and dished nine assists in his return against the Phoenix Suns on March 15, 2022.
| 02:01
Highlights: Herbert Jones scores 22 points vs. Phoenix Suns | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/15/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones led the team with 22 points in the team's loss to the Phoenix Suns on March 15, 2022.
| 01:55
Devonte' Graham up and under | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham drives the baseline for the up and under score and-1.
| 00:21
Jaxson Hayes goes up and blocks the shot | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes goes up and blocks the shot.
| 00:00
CJ McCollum connects from deep | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham feeds CJ McCollum for the triple.
| 00:11
Jonas Valanciunas putback at the rim | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas collects his miss and goes back up for the score.
| 00:15
CJ McCollum floater | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum floats in the two-pointer.
| 00:00
Herbert Jones follow-up slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones cleans up at the rim with the slam.
| 00:17
CJ McCollum gets the triple to fall | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum gets the triple to fall
| 00:00
Jonas Valanciunas drops a dime to Tyrone Wallace for the easy bucket | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas drops a dime to Tyrone Wallace for the easy bucket
| 00:00
Willy Hernangomez hits floater | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez connects on the floater in the paint.
| 00:14
Jaxson Hayes fast break and-1 | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes races out on the fast break for the score and-1.
| 00:25
CJ McCollum drains triple | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum rolls off the pick and knocks down the three-pointer.
| 00:15
Pelicans Pregame Handshakes | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
Get a glimpse at the pregame handshakes outside of the New Orleans Pelicans locker room as the team hosts the Phoenix Suns on March 15, 2022.
| 01:38
Naji Marshall on Jaxson Hayes' dunks, CJ McCollum's return | Pelicans-Suns Shootaround 3-15-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall addresses the media following the team's shootaround practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on March 15, 2022 ahead of the Pelicans game vs. the Phoenix Suns.
| 01:00
CJ McCollum on his return vs. Phoenix | Pelicans-Suns Shootaround 3-15-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum addresses the media following the team's shootaround practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on March 15, 2022 ahead of the Pelicans game vs. the Phoenix Suns.
| 02:34
Jonas Valanciunas recaps win, talks Jaxson & Zion | Pelicans Practice 3/14/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valaciunas post-practice interview from Monday, March 14, 2022 ahead of tomorrow night's game against the Phoenix Suns.
| 02:32
Willie Green on CJ McCollum's status, team's progress | Pelicans Practice 3/14/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green post-practice interview from Monday, March 14, 2022 ahead of tomorrow night's game against the Phoenix Suns.
| 07:09
Willy Hernangomez on mentality, Jaxson Hayes' game | Pelicans Practice 3/14/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez post-practice interview from Monday, March 14, 2022 ahead of tomorrow night's game against the Phoenix Suns.
| 04:40
Jose Alvarado on his teammates, his performance tonight | Pelicans Postgame 3-13-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado speaks following Sunday night's win against the Houston Rockets.
| 03:51
Jaxson Hayes on Willie Green, staying locked in | Pelicans Postgame 3-13-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes speaks following Sunday night's win against the Houston Rockets.
| 04:33
Willie Green on Jose Alvarado, tonight's win | Pelicans Postgame 3-13-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Sunday night's win against the Houston Rockets.
| 07:30
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jose Alvarado scores 16 points vs. Houston Rockets
| 01:56
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 32 points vs. Houston Rockets
| 02:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Naji Marshall scores 17 points vs. Houston Rockets
| 01:59
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jaxson Hayes scores 21 points vs. Houston Rockets
| 01:51
Jaxson Hayes with the between-the-legs slam | Pelicans vs Rockets 3-13-22
| 00:16
