Jrue Holiday questionable to play Monday vs. Utah due to elbow contusion
After an extended stretch with no changes to New Orleans’ injury report, a key name was added Sunday, in advance of Monday’s home vs. Utah (7 p.m.). Starting guard/forward Jrue Holiday (left elbow contusion) is listed as questionable to play against the Jazz, in the first game of a brief two-game homestand for New Orleans (12-24). The Pelicans host Chicago on Wednesday at 7.
In addition to Holiday appearing on the injury update, Zion Williamson (knee) and Darius Miller (Achilles) remain out.
