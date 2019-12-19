Jrue Holiday becomes New Orleans all-time leader in three-pointers made

MINNEAPOLIS – A two-time All-NBA defender and attacking guard who’s averaged at least 15 points per game for eight consecutive seasons, Jrue Holiday doesn’t view himself as a three-point shooting specialist whatsoever. Which explains why – when the 29-year-old was recently informed that he was about to break New Orleans’ career franchise record for three-pointers made – Holiday’s first reaction was that of surprise.

“I had no clue,” he said of being close to the mark.

His second reaction? Self-deprecating humor.

“Hopefully I can get there before JJ (Redick) does,” Holiday joked of the prolific Redick, one of the NBA’s premier shooters this decade.

Not to worry Jrue, the record should be yours at least for a couple years (Redick has made 88 threes in his first 27 games with the Pelicans). Holiday overtook Peja Stojakovic (553 career threes with New Orleans) for the top spot in team history Wednesday, after draining a third-quarter three-pointer against the Timberwolves.

When he first became aware that he was in striking distance of the franchise record, the 11-year NBA veteran somewhat downplayed the feat, noting how much the league has changed in terms of three-point statistics. Shooting from beyond the arc has never been more encouraged by coaches and teams.

“For one, 10 years ago, if you took 10 threes in a game, you probably were only taking 10 shots total that night,” Holiday said. “Now you see guys who take 25 shots a game, and 10 of them are threes. You can tell by how (high) scores of games are going, how many possessions there are, it’s night and day different from when I was a rookie.”

One example that shows the inflation and proliferation of three-point shooting? Hall of Famer and all-time great shooter Larry Bird finished his NBA career with 649 three-pointers made over 13 seasons. Holiday already has made 855, even though that has never been considered a key element of what’s made him an NBA starter.

“The game changes. Threes are definitely more prevalent now than they were when I first came into the league,” said Holiday, who was the 17th pick in the ’09 draft. “But for me as a player, I try not to focus on those types of (individual) accomplishments, because I don’t want that to derail my thought process or how I approach the game. Maybe if I’m thinking about making threes, maybe I don’t drive to the basket or make an easy play (to get an assist to) someone else.”

Though he was somewhat understated in his reaction to becoming New Orleans’ all-time leader in three-point buckets, Holiday was quick to add that he’s still happy to achieve something that’s part of team history. He spent his first four NBA seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, not nearly long enough to crack the record books for one of pro basketball’s most historic organizations.

“Is it cool, though? Yeah,” Holiday said of setting the record. “It’s pretty sweet, to be a part of franchise history in anything.”