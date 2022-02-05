Josh Hart questionable, Willy Hernangomez, Garrett Temple out for Sunday game at Houston

Although New Orleans chose to split it travel-wise into two separate road trips of two games apiece, the Pelicans have a chance Sunday to go 3-1 over a four-game span of Week 16 away contests. A win Sunday in Houston also would give the team its longest overall winning streak since just before Christmas. For New Orleans to make it three consecutive victories, however, the Pelicans will have to do so while competing without key reserves and potentially one full-time starter.

Josh Hart (left knee contusion) is listed as questionable for the Houston game, while Willy Hernangomez and Garrett Temple are out due to health and safety protocols. Also out for New Orleans on Saturday’s injury update are Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Didi Louzada (health and safety protocols) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

On the Houston side, the Rockets are in the midst of a relatively healthy stretch, especially compared to most of the NBA. Rookie forward Usman Garuba (wrist) recently underwent surgery and will be sidelined for a multi-week stretch.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (20-32, 11TH IN WEST)

Friday win at Denver

Devonte’ Graham, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

HOUSTON (15-37, 15TH IN WEST)

Friday loss at San Antonio

Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 5: at Houston 118, New Orleans 108

Feb. 6: at Houston, 6 p.m.

Feb. 8: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

March 13: at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Houston 41-30 (Rockets won last 1)