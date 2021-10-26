Josh Hart questionable for Wednesday game vs. Atlanta

Fifth-year NBA veteran Josh Hart figured to be a prominent part of New Orleans’ rotation this season and was in the starting lineup on opening night vs. Philadelphia, but he’s been sidelined since then due to right quadriceps tendinosis. The Pelicans hope to get Hart back in uniform at some point soon, but he’s listed as questionable on Tuesday’s injury report to play Wednesday vs. Atlanta. Meanwhile, Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) remains listed as out, though he is making progress, according to Willie Green.

Atlanta has been playing without key players during the early portion of the regular season, including forward Danilo Gallinari (shoulder) and second-year center Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder). The latter is expected to be out until at least December, while Gallinari was a DNP after being a game-time decision Monday vs. Detroit. Third-year forward De’Andre Hunter has played in two of Atlanta’s three games but was sidelined Monday due to illness.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

ATLANTA (2-1)

Monday win vs. Detroit

Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter, John Collins, Clint Capela

NEW ORLEANS (1-3)

Monday win at Minnesota

Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 27: at New Orleans, 6:30 (ESPN)

March 20: at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Atlanta 20-19 (Hawks won last 5)