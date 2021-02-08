Josh Hart questionable to play Tuesday vs. Rockets due to back spasms

Josh Hart is one of two New Orleans players who’ve appeared in all 22 regular season games in 2020-21 – Brandon Ingram is the other – but Hart is listed as questionable to play Tuesday vs. Houston (6:30 p.m., TNT, Fox Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM). Hart’s injury is right low back spasms.

The status of some of Houston’s key players for Tuesday’s Southwest Division matchup is uncertain, with guards John Wall (injury recovery) and Eric Gordon (rest) being held out of Monday’s game at Charlotte. Other Rockets listed as out for their game against the Hornets are Christian Wood (ankle) and Dante Exum (calf). Wood is expected to be reevaluated on a weekly basis for his sprain. Youngsters Brodric Thomas, Kenyon Martin Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. are on two-way contracts or currently on a G League assignment.

Previous game starting lineups

HOUSTON (11-11)

Saturday loss vs. San Antonio

John Wall, Victor Oladipo, Jae’Sean Tate, P.J. Tucker, DeMarcus Cousins

Note: The Rockets visit Charlotte at 6 p.m. Monday, the first game of a back-to-back for Houston.

NEW ORLEANS (10-12)

Saturday win vs. Memphis

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Season series

FIRST HALF

Jan. 30: Houston 126, at New Orleans 112

Feb. 9: at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

SECOND HALF

TBD: at Houston

All-time series

Houston 40-28 (Rockets won last 2)