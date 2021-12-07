Josh Hart questionable for Nuggets game Wednesday

In a Wednesday matchup of Western Conference squads, Denver and New Orleans will be playing without a combined three top-tier scorers (Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Zion Williamson), but those are far from the only key performers sidelined for the mid-week matchup.

The Pelicans hope to have Josh Hart back in uniform against the Nuggets, but Hart is listed on Tuesday’s injury report as questionable due to left knee soreness. Listed as out for New Orleans are Jose Alvarado (G League transfer), Jaxson Hayes (G League assignment), Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture), Didi Louzada (league suspension), Trey Murphy III (G League assignment) and Williamson (right foot fracture).

In addition to Murray and Porter, Denver’s extensive recent injury list has meant DNPs by PJ Dozier (knee, out for season), Austin Rivers, Bones Hyland and Bol Bol. Rivers, Hyland and Bol were all added last week due to health and safety protocols.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

DENVER (11-12)

Monday loss at Chicago

Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green, Nikola Jokic

NEW ORLEANS (7-19)

Sunday loss at Houston

Devonte’ Graham, Garrett Temple, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 8: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Jan. 26: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Feb. 4: at Denver, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

March 6: at Denver, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

ALL-TIME SERIES

Denver 36-28 (Nuggets won last 2); Denver 4-1 in postseason (2009 Western Conference first round)