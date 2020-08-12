Josh Hart questionable, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson out vs. Magic
New Orleans guard Josh Hart was added as questionable to the Injury Report ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. on Fox Sports New Orleans.
The Pelicans will remain without guard Jrue Holiday, forward Brandon Ingram and forward Zion Williamson for the second straight game.
The team’s Wednesday official injury report included Hart (questionable right knee soreness), Holiday (out due to right elbow contusion), Ingram (right knee soreness) and Williamson (right knee soreness). Hart has provided a spark of energy and effort for the Pelicans since the NBA Restart tipped off July 30 in Orlando.
