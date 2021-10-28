Josh Hart questionable, Garrett Temple doubtful for Sacramento game

According to Willie Green, New Orleans forward/guard Josh Hart worked out during Thursday’s Pelicans practice time, but Hart (right quadriceps tendinosis) is listed as questionable on today’s injury report to play in Friday’s home game vs. Sacramento. Meanwhile, Garrett Temple (left ankle sprain) is doubtful, after sustaining that injury Wednesday vs. Atlanta.

“It’s still pretty sore with his left ankle,” Green said Thursday to local media. “We’re not sure about (Temple’s availability for) tomorrow, but we’ll know more as we get closer to the game.”

Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) remains listed as out.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

SACRAMENTO (2-2)

Wednesday win at Phoenix

De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes, Mo Harkless, Richaun Holmes

NEW ORLEANS (1-4)

Wednesday loss vs. Atlanta

Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 29: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Nov. 3: at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

March 2: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

April 5: at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 36-29 (Pelicans won last 1)