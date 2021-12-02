Josh Hart questionable for Friday game at Dallas

New Orleans had won three of four games, including a 2-1 road trip, prior to Josh Hart being sidelined for Wednesday’s home game vs. Dallas. The Pelicans would be pleased to have Hart back in the mix in Friday’s rematch against the Mavericks, but Hart is listed as questionable due to left knee soreness.

Zion Williamson (right foot fracture), Didi Louzada (league suspension) and Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) remain listed as out for New Orleans.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (6-18)

Wednesday loss vs. Dallas

Devonte’ Graham, Garrett Temple, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

DALLAS (11-9)

Wednesday win at New Orleans

Luka Doncic, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 8: at Dallas 108, New Orleans 92

Dec. 1: Dallas 139, at New Orleans 107

Dec. 3: at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Dallas 49-23 (Mavericks won last 3); New Orleans 4-1 in postseason (2008 Western Conference first round)