Josh Hart questionable for Friday game at Dallas
New Orleans had won three of four games, including a 2-1 road trip, prior to Josh Hart being sidelined for Wednesday’s home game vs. Dallas. The Pelicans would be pleased to have Hart back in the mix in Friday’s rematch against the Mavericks, but Hart is listed as questionable due to left knee soreness.
Zion Williamson (right foot fracture), Didi Louzada (league suspension) and Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) remain listed as out for New Orleans.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
NEW ORLEANS (6-18)
Wednesday loss vs. Dallas
Devonte’ Graham, Garrett Temple, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas
DALLAS (11-9)
Wednesday win at New Orleans
Luka Doncic, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 8: at Dallas 108, New Orleans 92
Dec. 1: Dallas 139, at New Orleans 107
Dec. 3: at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 17: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
Dallas 49-23 (Mavericks won last 3); New Orleans 4-1 in postseason (2008 Western Conference first round)