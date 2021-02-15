Josh Hart probable to play Tuesday at Memphis

It’s been a tough road trip for New Orleans so far, but the Pelicans have a chance to post an important victory Tuesday, when they visit Southwest Division counterpart Memphis (6:30 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, TNT, 100.3 FM). Josh Hart is the lone Pelicans player listed on this afternoon’s official injury list; he is probable with low back spasms.

Memphis played without multiple members of its projected 2020-21 rotation in its Sunday game, including rookie wing Desmond Bane (personal reasons), Jaren Jackson (knee), DeAnthony Melton (shoulder) and Justise Winslow (hip). Brandon Clarke (calf) was listed as questionable, but played against Sacramento.

Previous game starting lineups

NEW ORLEANS (11-15)

Sunday loss at Detroit

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

MEMPHIS (11-11)

Sunday win at Sacramento

Ja Morant, Grayson Allen, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Jonas Valanciunas

Season series

FIRST HALF

Feb. 6: at New Orleans 118, Memphis 109

Feb. 16: at Memphis, 6:30 p.m.

SECOND HALF

TBD: at Memphis

All-time series

New Orleans 38-30 (Pelicans won last 4)