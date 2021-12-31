Josh Hart probable, Brandon Ingram questionable for Saturday game at Milwaukee

New Orleans managed to prevail Tuesday without multiple starters, rallying from a 23-point deficit to beat Cleveland. The Pelicans would love to have two of their first-stringers back in uniform Saturday when they face another quality Eastern Conference foe at Milwaukee, but will have to wait to find out if both Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram can play in Fiserv Forum. Both participated in Friday’s practice, before the team departed on a flight to Wisconsin.

On Friday’s official injury update, Hart (left ankle sprain) is listed as probable, while Ingram (left Achilles soreness) is listed as questionable. The Pelicans will not have starting center Jonas Valanciunas (health and safety protocols). Valanciunas joins three other New Orleans players who are listed as out, including Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Didi Louzada (league suspension) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (13-22)

Tuesday win vs. Cleveland

Devonte’ Graham, Garrett Temple, Gary Clark, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

MILWAUKEE (24-13)

Thursday win at Orlando

Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 17: at New Orleans 116, Milwaukee 112 (OT)

Jan. 1: at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 28-14 (Pelicans won last 1)