Josh Hart doubtful to play Saturday at Minnesota

Injuries have been a major problem for Minnesota and some of its key players in recent seasons, but the Timberwolves have experienced a clean bill of health early in 2021-22. That’s not the case for New Orleans, which listed three players on its Saturday injury report.

Josh Hart (right quadriceps tendinosis) and Daulton Hommes (right peroneal soreness) are doubtful to play tonight at Minnesota (7 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM). Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) remains out for the Pelicans. Hart was sidelined Friday at Chicago, replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Herbert Jones.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (0-2)

Friday loss at Chicago

Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas

MINNESOTA (1-0)

Wednesday win vs. Houston

D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Josh Okogie, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 23: at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Nov. 22: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Jan. 11: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 34-30 (Pelicans won last 1)