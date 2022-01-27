Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram questionable for Friday vs. Nuggets

After four starters did not play in Tuesday’s game at Philadelphia, the good news for New Orleans is that neither center Jonas Valanciunas nor Devonte’ Graham appear on Thursday’s injury report, ahead of Friday’s home game vs. Denver (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM). However, Josh Hart (left ankle sprain) and Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) are listed as questionable.

Deemed out for New Orleans are Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Didi Louzada (left knee meniscus tear), Trey Murphy III (health and safety protocols) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

On the Denver side, three players have been sidelined with longer-term injuries, including Jamal Murray (knee), Michael Porter Jr. (back) and Vlatko Cancar (foot).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

DENVER (26-21, 6TH IN WEST)

Wednesday win at Brooklyn

Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green, Nikola Jokic

NEW ORLEANS (18-29, 11TH IN WEST)

Tuesday loss at Philadelphia

Jose Alvarado, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Garrett Temple, Herbert Jones, Willy Hernangomez

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 8: Denver 120, at New Orleans 114 (OT)

Jan. 28: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Feb. 4: at Denver, 8 p.m.

March 6: at Denver, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Denver 37-28 (Nuggets won last 3); Denver 4-1 in postseason (2009 Western Conference first round)