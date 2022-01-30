Pelicans injury report graphic

Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, and Jonas Valanciunas all questionable for Monday's game at Cleveland

Three players ruled out
by Pelicans.com
Posted: Jan 30, 2022

The New Orleans Pelicans could be without three starters for Monday's 6 p.m. game at the Cleveland Cavaliers as guard Josh Hart (left knee contusion), forward Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) and center Jonas Valanciunas (non-Covid illness) are all listed as questionable on the team's Injury Report.

Three players have been declared out: guard Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), guard Didi Louzada (health and safety protocols) and forward Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

The Pelicans (18-31) will be trying to end a three-game losing streak when they take on the Cavaliers (30-19). The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3.

Tags
Hart, Josh, Ingram, Brandon, Lewis Jr., Kira, Louzada, Didi, Valanciunas, Jonas

Related Content

Hart, Josh

Ingram, Brandon

Lewis Jr., Kira

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter