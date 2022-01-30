Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, and Jonas Valanciunas all questionable for Monday's game at Cleveland

The New Orleans Pelicans could be without three starters for Monday's 6 p.m. game at the Cleveland Cavaliers as guard Josh Hart (left knee contusion), forward Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) and center Jonas Valanciunas (non-Covid illness) are all listed as questionable on the team's Injury Report.

Three players have been declared out: guard Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), guard Didi Louzada (health and safety protocols) and forward Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

The Pelicans (18-31) will be trying to end a three-game losing streak when they take on the Cavaliers (30-19). The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3.