Jose Alvarado, Devonte’ Graham questionable for Friday game at San Antonio

Two teams vying for a Western Conference play-in berth will meet Friday when New Orleans and San Antonio square off in Texas at 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM). Only 1.5 games separate the Southwest Division clubs in the standings, after Lonnie Walker’s three-point basket in the waning seconds beat Oklahoma City and allowed the Spurs (27-43) to inch closer to the Pelicans (28-41). Friday is the third of four head-to-head meetings this season, with New Orleans needing to win to prevent San Antonio from clinching the end-of-season tiebreaking edge.

Two guards were added to New Orleans’ injury report Thursday afternoon, with Jose Alvarado (left finger laceration) and Devonte’ Graham (right hip soreness) both listed as questionable.

Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) are out for New Orleans.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (28-41, 10TH IN WEST)

Tuesday loss vs. Phoenix

Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

SAN ANTONIO (27-43, 11TH IN WEST)

Wednesday win vs. Oklahoma City

Dejounte Murray, Devin Vassell, Josh Richardson, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 12: at San Antonio 112, New Orleans 97

Feb. 12: San Antonio 124, at New Orleans 114

March 18: at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

March 26: at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

San Antonio 52-19 (Spurs won last 4); San Antonio 4-3 in postseason (2008 Western Conference semifinals)