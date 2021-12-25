Jonas Valanciunas, Nickeil Alexander-Walker among seven New Orleans Pelicans out for Sunday's game at Oklahoma City

The New Orleans Pelicans will be missing seven players for Sunday's game at the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team's official Injury Report for the 6 p.m. game listed the following players as out:

Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (health and safety protocols); guard Jose Alvarado (health and safety protocols); guard Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain); guard Didi Louzada (league suspension); forward Naji Marshall (health and safety protocols); center Jonas Valanciunas (non-Covid illness); and forward Zion Williamson (right foot fracture)

The Pelicans (12-21) will be trying to win their fifth consecutive game Sunday. The contest against the Thunder (11-20) will be broadcast by Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3