John Schuhmann on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - January 14, 2022
NBA.com's John Schuhmann joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss John's weekly power rankings and where the Pelicans stand after winning both games at home this week.
Jonas Valanciunas on the team's strong defensive play | Pelicans Postgame Interview
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks following Thursday night's win.
Jaxson Hayes on the team's play recently | Pelicans Postgame 1-13-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes speaking following Thursday night's win.
| 03:27
Willie Green on big win over Clippers Thursday night | Pelicans Postgame 1-13-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Thursday night's win.
| 08:02
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 24 points vs. LA Clippers
| 01:56
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 18 points vs. LA Clippers
| 01:14
Block by Trey Murphy III | Pelicans vs Clippers 1-13-22
| 00:11
Brandon Ingram hammers it home! | Pelicans vs Clippers 1-13-22
| 00:22
Brandon Ingram hits the contested jumper | Pelicans vs Clippers 1-13-22
| 00:16
Jaxson throws it down! | Pelicans vs Clippers 1-13-22
| 00:15
Josh Hart with the 3 | Pelicans vs Clippers 1-13-22
| 00:24
Jose Alvarado with the tough floater | Pelicans vs Clippers 1-13-22
| 00:16
Herbert Jones steals it and lays it in | Pelicans vs Clippers 1-13-22
| 00:15
Brandon Ingram and-one off the Herb Jones feed | Pelicans vs Clippers 1-13-22
| 00:10
Herb Jones on late-game execution, ball movement | Pelicans Shootaround 1-13-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones' shootaround interview ahead of the Pelicans game against the LA Clippers on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at 7pm CCST on Bally Sports New Orleans.
| 03:27
Jose Alvarado talks head injury, NBA travel | Pelicans Shootaround 1-13-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado's shootaround interview ahead of the Pelicans game against the LA Clippers on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at 7pm CCST on Bally Sports New Orleans.
| 03:50
Nickeil Alexander-Walker on letting the game come to him | Pelicans Practice 1-12-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks to the media following practice on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
| 05:07
Willie Green on Jaxson Hayes, preaching trust to the team | Pelicans Practice 1-12-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
| 05:15
Jonas Valanciunas on Brandon Ingram's game-winning shot | Pelicans Practice 1-12-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks to the media following practice on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
| 02:22
Fan view of Brandon Ingram's buzzer-beating walk-off triple vs. Timberwolves
A view from the stands of New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's buzzer-beating walk-off triple vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 11, 2022. Todd Graffagnini and John DeShazier on the call.
| 00:40
New Orleans Pelicans All-Access | The Squad Ep. 5
An all-access behind the scenes look at the New Orleans Pelicans as the team continues to build, Herb Jones puts his full game on display, and Willy Hernangomez tries his first gumbo. Get to know the players, staff and people behind the scenes of the Pelicans organization as new head coach Willie green ushers in a new chapter for the team.
| 09:09
NBA Nightly Notable: Brandon Ingram | Jan. 11 | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights
Brandon Ingram scores a game-high 33 points with nine assists and four rebounds plus the go-ahead game-winning triple to seal the Pelicans win over the Timberwolves.
| 00:02
NBA Play of the Day: Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22
NBA Play of the Day honors go to New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and his game-winning shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 11, 2022.
| 00:00
Assist of the Night: Jose Alvarado | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22
The NBA's Assist of the Night honors goes to New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and his behind-the-back dish in the team's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
| 00:00
Brandon Ingram on his game-winner, leadership | Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Ingram 1/11/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 11, 2022.
| 08:34
Josh Hart on final play vs. MIN, Ingram's All-Star level | Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview 1/11/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 11, 2022.
| 07:24
Willie Green on Brandon Ingram, energy in Minnesota win | Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview 1/11/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 11, 2022.
| 06:29
Devonte' Graham on Brandon Ingram, NAW's playmaking | Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview 1/11/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 11, 2022.
| 06:07
Game Recap: Pelicans 128, Timberwolves 125
Brandon Ingram knocked down a 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Pelicans over the Timberwolves, 128-125, in New Orleans. Ingram finished with 33 points (6-7 3PT FG)
| 00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Josh Hart scores 21 points vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 1/11/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart scored 21 points in the team's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 11, 2022.
| 02:02
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram racks up 33 points vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 1/11/22
Brandon Ingram (33 points) Highlights vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 01/11/2022
| 00:01
