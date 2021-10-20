John DeShazier and Jim Eichenhofer on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - October 20, 2021
John DeShazier and Jim Eichenhofer join Daniel Sallerson to preview tonight's regular season opener against the 76ers.
Audio Link
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 25 vs. Philadelphia 76ers 10-20-21
Brandon Ingram (25 points) Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 10/20/2021
Brandon Ingram rises above multiple 76ers for the dunk!
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the big dunk vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (10/20/2021).
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 10-20-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Philadelphia 76ers 3rd quarter highlights (10/20/2021).
Nickeil Alexander-Walker with a pair of triples | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (10/20/2021).
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 10-20-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Philadelphia 76ers 2nd quarter highlights (10/20/2021).
Brandon Ingram MASSIVE DUNK as time expires | 76ers-Pelicans Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (10/20/2021).
Nickeil Alexander-Walker sweet reverse and-1 | 76ers-Pelicans Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (10/20/2021).
Josh Hart with the steal and dunk finish | 76ers-Pelicans
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart with the steal on defense then the finish in transition vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (10/20/2021).
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 10-20-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Philadelphia 76ers 1st quarter highlights (10/20/2021).
Brandon Ingram BIG BLOCK on one end & dunks on the other | 76ers-Pelicans
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the big block on defense then the finish in transition on the other end vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (10/20/2021).
Jonas Valančiūnas STRONG dunk in transition | 76ers-Pelicans
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas finishing with the dunk vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (10/20/2021).
Jonas Valančiūnas on deciding to stay in New Orleans | Pelicans Shootaround 10/20/21
Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas talks to the media following shootaround on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 about signing his extension and what he sees in this team.
Brandon Ingram on Valančiūnas extension, starting with a win | Pelicans Shootaround 10/20/21
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks to the media about Jonas Valančiūnas receiving an extension and starting the season off on the right foot following shootaround on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers HYPE 10-20-21
Get hype for the start of the 2021-22 NBA season as the New Orleans Pelicans host the Philadelphia 76ers on opening night for the NBA's 75th anniversary season.
New Orleans Pelicans All-Access | The Squad Ep. 1
Get an all-access behind the scenes look at the 2021-22 New Orleans Pelicans from training camp through preseason on episode one of The Squad. Get to know the players, staff and people behind the scenes of the Pelicans organization as new head coach Willie green ushers in a new chapter for the team.
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | 10-19-2021
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The New Orleans Pelicans open their season against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, October 20.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker Post-Practice Interview | 10-19-21
Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks to the media following practice on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
Tomáš Satoranský Post-Practice Interview | 10-18-21
Pelicans guard Tomáš Satoranský speaks to the media following practice on Monday, October 18, 2021.
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | 10-18-21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Monday, October 18, 2021.
Naji Marshall Post-Practice Interview | 10-18-21
Pelicans guard/forward Naji Marshall speaks to the media following practice on Monday, October 18, 2021.
Garrett Temple Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Open Practice 10-16-2021
Pelicans guard/forward Garrett Temple speaks to the media following Pelicans open practice on October 16, 2021.
Trey Murphy Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Open Practice 10-16-2021
Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III speaks to the media following Pelicans open practice in Thibodaux, Louisiana on October 16, 2021.
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Open Practice 10/16/21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following Pelicans open practice on October 16, 2021.
Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. post-practice interview | 10-15-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. met with the media following practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, Oct. 15.
Pelicans Coach Willie Green post-practice interview | 10-15-2021
New Orleans Pelicans Coach Willie Green met with the media following practice Friday, Oct. 15 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas post-practice interview | 10-15-2021
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas met with the media following practice Friday, Oct. 15 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Willie Green on Zion Williamson's injury and the regular season
Pelicans head coach Willie Green gives an update on Zion Williamson's injury and the state of the team entering the 2021 regular season.
