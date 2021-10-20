Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

John DeShazier and Jim Eichenhofer on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - October 20, 2021

Posted: Oct 20, 2021

John DeShazier and Jim Eichenhofer join Daniel Sallerson to preview tonight's regular season opener against the 76ers.



Audio Link

Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 25 vs. Philadelphia 76ers 10-20-21

Brandon Ingram (25 points) Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 10/20/2021

Brandon Ingram (25 points) Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 10/20/2021
Oct 20, 2021  |  00:01
Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers 10-20-2021
Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers 10-20-2021

Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 10/20/2021
Oct 20, 2021  |  00:00
Trey Murphy III bangs home the trifecta for his first NBA points
Trey Murphy III bangs home the trifecta for his first NBA points

Trey Murphy III bangs home the trifecta for his first NBA points
Oct 20, 2021  |  00:00
Brandon Ingram rises above multiple 76ers for the dunk!
Brandon Ingram rises above multiple 76ers for the dunk!

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the big dunk vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (10/20/2021).
Oct 20, 2021  |  00:17
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 10-20-2021
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 10-20-2021

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Philadelphia 76ers 3rd quarter highlights (10/20/2021).
Oct 20, 2021  |  01:06
Nickeil Alexander-Walker with a pair of triples | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Nickeil Alexander-Walker with a pair of triples | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (10/20/2021).
Oct 20, 2021  |  00:22
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 10-20-2021
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 10-20-2021

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Philadelphia 76ers 2nd quarter highlights (10/20/2021).
Oct 20, 2021  |  03:01
Brandon Ingram MASSIVE DUNK as time expires | 76ers-Pelicans Highlights
Brandon Ingram MASSIVE DUNK as time expires | 76ers-Pelicans Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (10/20/2021).
Oct 20, 2021  |  00:17
Nickeil Alexander-Walker sweet reverse and-1 | 76ers-Pelicans Highlights
Nickeil Alexander-Walker sweet reverse and-1 | 76ers-Pelicans Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (10/20/2021).
Oct 20, 2021  |  00:22
Josh Hart with the steal and dunk finish | 76ers-Pelicans
Josh Hart with the steal and dunk finish | 76ers-Pelicans

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart with the steal on defense then the finish in transition vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (10/20/2021).
Oct 20, 2021  |  00:14
Devonte' Graham hits his first 3 as a Pelican!
Devonte' Graham hits his first 3 as a Pelican!

Devonte' Graham hits his first 3 as a Pelican!
Oct 20, 2021  |  00:00
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 10-20-2021
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 10-20-2021

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Philadelphia 76ers 1st quarter highlights (10/20/2021).
Oct 20, 2021  |  01:50
Brandon Ingram BIG BLOCK on one end & dunks on the other | 76ers-Pelicans
Brandon Ingram BIG BLOCK on one end & dunks on the other | 76ers-Pelicans

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the big block on defense then the finish in transition on the other end vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (10/20/2021).
Oct 20, 2021  |  00:38
Jonas Valančiūnas STRONG dunk in transition | 76ers-Pelicans
Jonas Valančiūnas STRONG dunk in transition | 76ers-Pelicans

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas finishing with the dunk vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (10/20/2021).
Oct 20, 2021  |  00:17
Jonas Valančiūnas on deciding to stay in New Orleans | Pelicans Shootaround 10/20/21
Jonas Valančiūnas on deciding to stay in New Orleans | Pelicans Shootaround 10/20/21

Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas talks to the media following shootaround on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 about signing his extension and what he sees in this team.
Oct 20, 2021  |  03:53
Brandon Ingram on Valančiūnas extension, starting with a win | Pelicans Shootaround 10/20/21
Brandon Ingram on Valančiūnas extension, starting with a win | Pelicans Shootaround 10/20/21

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks to the media about Jonas Valančiūnas receiving an extension and starting the season off on the right foot following shootaround on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
Oct 20, 2021  |  03:34
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers HYPE 10-20-21
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers HYPE 10-20-21

Get hype for the start of the 2021-22 NBA season as the New Orleans Pelicans host the Philadelphia 76ers on opening night for the NBA's 75th anniversary season.
Oct 20, 2021  |  00:40
New Orleans Pelicans All-Access | The Squad Ep. 1
New Orleans Pelicans All-Access | The Squad Ep. 1

Get an all-access behind the scenes look at the 2021-22 New Orleans Pelicans from training camp through preseason on episode one of The Squad. Get to know the players, staff and people behind the scenes of the Pelicans organization as new head coach Willie green ushers in a new chapter for the team.
Oct 19, 2021  |  10:32
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | 10-19-2021
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | 10-19-2021

Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The New Orleans Pelicans open their season against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, October 20.
Oct 19, 2021  |  04:21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker Post-Practice Interview | 10-19-21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker Post-Practice Interview | 10-19-21

Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks to the media following practice on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
Oct 19, 2021  |  03:39
Tomáš Satoranský Post-Practice Interview | 10-18-21
Tomáš Satoranský Post-Practice Interview | 10-18-21

Pelicans guard Tomáš Satoranský speaks to the media following practice on Monday, October 18, 2021.
Oct 18, 2021  |  05:16
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | 10-18-21
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | 10-18-21

Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Monday, October 18, 2021.
Oct 18, 2021  |  04:20
Naji Marshall Post-Practice Interview | 10-18-21
Naji Marshall Post-Practice Interview | 10-18-21

Pelicans guard/forward Naji Marshall speaks to the media following practice on Monday, October 18, 2021.
Oct 18, 2021  |  01:40
Garrett Temple Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Open Practice 10-16-2021
Garrett Temple Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Open Practice 10-16-2021

Pelicans guard/forward Garrett Temple speaks to the media following Pelicans open practice on October 16, 2021.
Oct 16, 2021  |  02:50
Trey Murphy Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Open Practice 10-16-2021
Trey Murphy Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Open Practice 10-16-2021

Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III speaks to the media following Pelicans open practice in Thibodaux, Louisiana on October 16, 2021.
Oct 16, 2021  |  00:58
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Open Practice 10/16/21
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Open Practice 10/16/21

Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following Pelicans open practice on October 16, 2021.
Oct 16, 2021  |  02:30
Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. post-practice interview | 10-15-2021
Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. post-practice interview | 10-15-2021

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. met with the media following practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, Oct. 15.
Oct 15, 2021  |  02:50
Pelicans Coach Willie Green post-practice interview | 10-15-2021
Pelicans Coach Willie Green post-practice interview | 10-15-2021

New Orleans Pelicans Coach Willie Green met with the media following practice Friday, Oct. 15 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Oct 15, 2021  |  04:14
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas post-practice interview | 10-15-2021
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas post-practice interview | 10-15-2021

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas met with the media following practice Friday, Oct. 15 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Oct 15, 2021  |  02:47
Willie Green on Zion Williamson's injury and the regular season
Willie Green on Zion Williamson's injury and the regular season

Pelicans head coach Willie Green gives an update on Zion Williamson's injury and the state of the team entering the 2021 regular season.
Oct 14, 2021  |  04:11

