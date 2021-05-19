Joel Meyers on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - May 19, 2021
Bally Sports' Joel Meyers joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to talk about the conclusion of the Pelicans season, where the team goes from here, the young talent, and more.
Audio Link
Lonzo Ball & Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans Drip Watch | Ep. 4
In our fourth episode of Pelicans Drip Watch, we check in with local fashion influencers to highlight a few recent pregame fits from Lonzo Ball and Jaxson Hayes.
All Videos
Lonzo Ball & Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans Drip Watch | Ep. 4
In our fourth episode of Pelicans Drip Watch, we check in with local fashion influencers to highlight a few recent pregame fits from Lonzo Ball and Jaxson Hayes.
| 13:25
Brandon Ingram End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 09:21
Steven Adams End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 06:19
Nickeil Alexander-Walker End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 05:00
James Nunnally End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Nunnally speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 04:50
Naji Marshall End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 05:18
Willy Hernangómez End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 06:44
Jaxson Hayes End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 05:24
Eric Bledsoe End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 06:09
Josh Hart End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 06:39
Zion Williamson End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 07:12
James Johnson End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 01:55
Wenyen Gabriel End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans forward Wenyen Gabriel speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 04:39
Lonzo Ball End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 04:28
Kira Lewis Jr. End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 05:21
David Griffin End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 24:29
Wes Iwundu End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans forward Wes Iwundu speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and becoming accustomed to the team after being traded to New Orleans.
| 01:17
Stan Van Gundy End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 15:30
Thank You, Pelicans Fans | 2020-2021 NBA Season Yearbook
To all our New Orleans Pelicans fans and crowd favorites, what a season! Thank you for your support as we close the chapter on the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 01:32
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Willy Hernangomez 5-16-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez talks about extended opportunities and the team's defensive improvements in the second half of the season following the team's season finale against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 16, 2021.
| 04:24
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Kira Lewis Jr. 5-16-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. talks about his personal improvements in his rookie season following the team's season finale against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 16, 2021.
| 02:43
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Naji Marshall scores 18 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall scored 18 points in the team's season finale against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 16, 2021.
| 01:53
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 5-16-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy discusses the team's growth during the 2020-21 NBA season following their season finale against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 16, 2021.
| 10:26
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Willy Hernangomez tallies 19 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez tallied 19 points in the team's season finale against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 16, 2021.
| 01:26
Kira Lewis Jr. steal and score | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. picks off the pass and races for the lay-up in the fourth quarter.
| 00:17
Nickeil Alexander-Walker fast-break finish | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker races down the floor and finishes with the lay-up against Anthony Davis.
| 00:11
Naji Marshall buzzer-beating heave | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall drains the half court heave heading into the break.
| 00:23
Jaxson Hayes jumper to cut deficit | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes knocks down the fast break jumper to cut into the second quarter deficit.
| 00:17
Eric Bledsoe with the big block | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe rejects the shot by Alex Caruso as the shot clock winds down.
| 00:12
Naji Marshall nifty reverse against Lebron James | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall drives the baseline and finishes with the reverse.
| 00:17
NEXT UP: