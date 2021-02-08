Joel Meyers on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 8, 2021

Pelicans King Cake Baby tours 2021 Mardi Gras house floats

Join King Cake Baby as he took to the streets for a tour of the Mardi Gras house floats around the city. Join King Cake Baby at the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. for our annual Mardi Gras Madness game. Limited tickets are available now!