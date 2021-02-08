Joel Meyers on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 8, 2021
Fox Sports New Orleans' Joel Meyers joins Daniel Sallerson & Jim Eichenhofer to talk about the Pelicans three game win streak, the improved play of Lonzo Ball and the backcourt, Zion, and much more.
Pelicans King Cake Baby tours 2021 Mardi Gras house floats
Join King Cake Baby as he took to the streets for a tour of the Mardi Gras house floats around the city. Join King Cake Baby at the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. for our annual Mardi Gras Madness game. Limited tickets are available now!
| 01:29
Steven Adams praises his teammates, talks team chemistry | Pelicans Post-Practice 2/8/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 2/8/2021. Adams talked about his teammates and the team chemistry.
| 08:01
Stan Van Gundy talks about the importance of playing consistent | Pelicans Post-Practice 2/8/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 2/8/2021. Van Gundy talked about the importance of playing consistently on both ends of the floor.
| 10:10
Josh Hart talks team chemistry, continuing to improve | Pelicans Post-Practice 2/8/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 2/8/2021. Hart talked about the importance of team chemistry and continuing to improve.
| 07:25
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Slo-Mo Highlights 2/6/21
Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 22 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 01:02
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies 2-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 02/06/2021
| 00:01
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 2-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 04:43
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 04:45
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame : Brandon Ingram 2-6-21
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 05:04
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Eric Bledsoe 2-06-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 03:55
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 11:29
Highlights: Lonzo Ball with 16 vs. Memphis Grizzlies 2-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball highlights in win vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 01:59
Highlights: Eric Bledsoe big with 21 in win vs. Grizzlies 2-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe highlights in win vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 01:57
Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 29 vs. Grizzlies 2-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson highlights in win vs Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 01:59
Highlights: Brandon Ingram puts up 27 in win vs. Grizzlies 2-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights in win vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 01:54
Brandon Ingram takes control late in the game | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram came up big on both ends of the floor late in ther 4th quarter vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 00:53
Brandon Ingram high off the glass | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram lays it up high off the glass vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 00:20
JJ Redick double-pump finish | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick with the strong drive and finish vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 00:20
Kira Lewis Jr. finishes over the 7 footer | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. gets into the paint and finishes with the floater vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 00:21
Bledsoe pick and roll alley-oop to Zion | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe with the pretty alley-oop pass to Zion Williamson for the dunk vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 00:12
Eric Bledsoe spinning and-1 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe gets in the paint for the and-1 vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 00:18
New Orleans Pelicans with an 11-0 run in the 3rd quarter vs. Memphis Grizzlies 2-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 02/06/2021
| 00:01
Zion block leads to alley-oop dunk by Lonzo | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the nice block leads to a 3-on-1 run ending with a Lonzo Ball alley-oop dunk vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 00:24
Kira to Zion towering alley-oop dunk | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. with the high-point alley-oop to Zion Williamson who finishes with the dunk vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 00:20
Brandon Ingram goes full-extension on the dunk | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram caught serious hangtime on this dunk vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 00:23
Lonzo Ball with a pair of early 3s vs. Memphis | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball draining a couple of early three pointers vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 00:43
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Grizzlies | February 6, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, February 6 at 8:00 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 00:50
What The Pel is This: Mardi Gras Edition
Our newest New Orleans Pelicans players try to identify Mardi Gras items in our latest 'What the Pel is This' ahead of our Mardi Gras Madness game on February 9.
| 00:34
Pelicans-Pacers Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-5-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about the team building defensive trust and Lonzo Ball's performance in their win over the Indiana Pacers on February 5, 2021.
| 03:35
Pelicans-Pacers Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-5-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about the final defensive stop in their win over the Indiana Pacers on February 5, 2021.
| 04:45
