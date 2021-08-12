Joel Meyers on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - August 12, 2021
Bally Sports New Orleans' Joel Meyers joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to recap yesterday's Summer League victory over the Thunder.
Pelicans vs. Thunder Slo-Mo Highlights NBA Summer League 8/11/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of 2021 NBA Summer League.
| 00:31
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans Summer League 8-11-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green talks about the team's improvements and growing into his coaching role following their Summer League win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
| 05:41
Herb Jones Postgame Interview | Pelicans Summer League 8-11-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones talks about adjusting to NBA play following the team's Summer League win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
| 02:39
Pelicans Summer League Highlights: Naji Marshall posts 18 points & 11 rebounds vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall posts 18 points & 11 rebounds in their Summer League win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
| 00:01
Naji Marshall Postgame Summer League Interview 8-11-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall talks about the team's performance in their Summer League win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
| 00:57
Herb Jones alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Thunder Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones throws down the fast break, alley-oop slam.
| 00:27
Pelicans Summer League Halftime Interview: Kira Lewis Jr.
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. talks about his first half performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder at NBA Summer League.
| 00:23
Trey Murphy III sky-high floater | Pelicans-Thunder Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III connects on the sky-high floater down the lane.
| 00:15
Jose Alvarado steal and score | Pelicans-Thunder Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado sneaks in for the steal and finishes with the lay-up.
| 00:17
Moses Wright works the paint | Pelicans-Thunder Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Moses Wright spins in the lane for the score against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
| 00:17
Kira Lewis Jr. connects from deep | Pelicans-Thunder Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. knocks down the three off the pass from Didi Louzada.
| 00:17
Willie Green previews Pelicans' second Summer League game
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green goes one-on-one with Senior Broadcasting Manager and Pelicans Studio Host Daniel Sallerson as he previews the Pelicans' second game at the 2021 NBA Summer League vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.
| 01:31
First Pelicans Interview: Devonte Graham on joining New Orleans 8-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks with the local media about joining the team and his existing relationships with various teammates.
| 09:13
Highlights: Pelicans vs. Bulls | NBA Summer League Game #1 8-9-21
Check out highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans win over the Chicago Bulls in Game 1 of their 2021 NBA Summer League schedule.
| 00:45
Limited Edition: Pelicans Chantilly Slam at Creole Creamery
The Pelicans teamed up with Creole Creamery for a limited edition Pelicans Chantilly Slam ice cream available at all three locations in New Orleans. Beat the heat with this slam dunk treat!
| 00:55
Naji Marshall Postgame Interview | Pelicans Summer League 8-9-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall discusses the team's win in their NBA Summer League opener against the Chicago Bulls on August 9, 2021.
| 02:59
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans Summer League 8-9-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green discusses the team's win in their NBA Summer League opener against the Chicago Bulls on August 9, 2021.
| 05:08
Trey Murphy III Postgame Interview | Pelicans Summer League 8-9-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III discusses the team's win in their NBA Summer League opener against the Chicago Bulls on August 9, 2021.
| 04:12
Pelicans Summer League Highlights: Trey Murphy scores 26 points vs. Chicago Bulls
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III scored 26 points in his NBA Summer League debut vs. Chicago Bulls on August 9, 2021.
| 00:02
Trey Murphy III On-Court Postgame Interview | NBA Summer League 8-9-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III speaks with ESPN following the team's Summer League win over the Chicago Bulls
| 02:14
Didi Louzada feeds Trey Murphy III for the slam | Pelicans-Bulls Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Didi Louzada feeds the lob to Trey Murphy III during NBA Summer League.
| 00:17
Herb Jones sinks three-pointer | Pelicans-Bulls Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones knocks down the triple during NBA Summer League play against the Chicago Bulls.
| 00:09
Trey Murphy III slams it home | Pelicans-Bulls Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III with the poster slam against the Chicago Bulls in NBA Summer League.
| 00:17
One-on-One Interview with Devonte' Graham | NBA Summer League
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham shares his thoughts on joining New Orleans from NBA Summer League.
| 02:04
Naji Marshall racks up 10 in the 2nd quarter | Pelicans-Bulls Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall puts in some work on offense in the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at NBA Summer League.
| 00:47
Kira Lewis Jr. drive and finish | Pelicans-Bulls Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. drives to the rim for the strong finish and one.
| 00:17
Moses Wright bucket and-1 | Pelicans-Bulls Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Moses Wright knocks down the jumper and draws the foul in NBA Summer League against the Chicago Bulls.
| 00:13
Kira Lewis Jr. steal and score | Pelicans-Bulls Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. picks off the pass and races the floor for the lay-up against the Chicago Bulls in 2021 NBA Summer League.
| 00:19
Trey Murphy III drills triple | Pelicans-Bulls Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III drains a triple for the Pelicans first points in 2021 NBA Summer League.
| 00:10
Gameday Hype Highlights: Pelicans vs. Bulls | 2021 Summer League Game #1
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as they kick off their 2021 NBA Summer League schedule against the Chicago Bulls at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN2.
| 00:39
