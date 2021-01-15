New Orleans Pelicans Podcast Logo

Joel Meyers & Antonio Daniels on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - January 15, 2021

Posted: Jan 15, 2021

Fox Sports New Orleans' Joel Meyers & Antonio Daniels join Daniel Sallerson & Jim Eichenhofer to preview Friday's match-up against the Lakers, recap Nickeil Alexander-Walker's performance on Wednesday, and much more.



Pelicans-Lakers Shootaround: Sindarius Thornwell 1-15-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Sindarius Thornwell talks about the Pelicans young core and previews the Pelicans game against the Lakers following shootaround on January 15, 2021.

