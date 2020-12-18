Joel Meyers & Antonio Daniels on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - December 18, 2020
Get ready for the Pelicans final preseason game and first return to the Smoothie King Center. Fox Sports New Orleans' Joel Meyers & Antonio Daniels join the show to preview tonight's match-up against the Milwaukee Bucks, and discuss what they're looking for in tonight's game.
Pelicans-Bucks Shootaround: Sindarius Thornwell 12-18-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Sindarius Thornwell spoke to the media prior to the Pelicans' preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 18, 2020.
Pelicans-Bucks Shootaround: Josh Hart 12-18-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart spoke to the media prior to the Pelicans' preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 18, 2020.
SeatGeek Preseason Hype: Pelicans vs. Bucks | December 18, 2020
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball back at the Smoothie King Center! The squad will face the Milwaukee Bucks at 7PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
Eric Bledsoe talks about playing his former team | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/17/2020.
Kira Lewis Jr. on Stan Van Gundy, adapting to the NBA | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/17/2020.
Stan Van Gundy previews the Pelicans’ second preseason game | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/17/2020.
Lonzo Ball talks improving on the defensive end, first preseason game | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/16/2020.
Stan Van Gundy recaps the team’s first preseason game | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/16/2020.
Steven Adams recaps his first game with the Pelicans | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/16/2020.
Pelicans-Heat Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 12/14/20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about his defensive performance and the Pelicans' overall performance in the team's preseason win against the Miami Heat on December 14, 2020.
Pelicans-Heat Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 12/14/20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about playing extended minutes and his overall performance in the team's preseason win against the Miami Heat on December 14, 2020.
Pelicans-Heat Postgame Interview: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 12/14/20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about his performance and adjusting to his new role under Stan Van Gundy in the team's preseason win against the Miami Heat on December 14, 2020.
Pelicans-Heat Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 12/14/20
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy talks about his team's overall performance in the team's preseason win against the Miami Heat on December 14, 2020.
Game Recap: Pelicans 114, Heat 92
The Pelicans defeated the Heat, 114-92. Zion Williamson led all scorers with 26 points (8-13 FG) and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, while Brandon Ingram added 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in
Zion Williamson posts 26 points, 11 rebounds vs. Heat
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson posts 26 points & 11 rebounds in the team's preseason win over the Miami Heat on December 14, 2020.
Brandon Ingram to Jaxson Hayes on the oop | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram snags the inbound pass and feeds Jaxson Hayes on the run for the alley-oop slam against the Miami Heat.
Josh Hart Steal and Slam | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart picks off the pass and runs the floor for the slam against the Miami Heat.
Brandon Ingram throwdown | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives down the baseline and throws down the huge slam against the Miami Heat.
Brandon Ingram deep triple | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drills the deep three-pointer to beat the buzzer against the Miami Heat.
Brandon Ingram serves up block | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram steps up on defense with the baseline block against the Miami Heat.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker drills the three | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker heats up from beyond the arc against the Miami Heat during preseason play.
Zion Williamson drives and finish | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson makes a move down the lane and finishes at the rim against the Miami Heat in preseason play.
Brandon Ingram hits the fadeaway | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram knocks down the jumper from the baseline against the Miami Heat in preseason play.
Get HYPE: New Orleans Pelicans 2020-21 preseason kickoff
The New Orleans Pelicans kick off their 2020-21 NBA preseason against the Miami Heat on December 14. Get ready!
Josh Hart on his progression at camp | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans forward Josh Hart post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/13/2020.
Stan Van Gundy previews Pelicans first preseason game | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/13/2020.
Willy Hernangómez first impressions from camp | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/13/2020.
HYPE: New Orleans Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans Training Camp 2020 HYPE as the Pelicans get set to take on the Miami Heat in preseason play on Monday, December 14th at 6 PM CST on FOX Sports New Orleans.
Stan Van Gundy on Pelicans’ communication | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/12/2020.
Jaxson Hayes on teammate Steven Adams, defensive improvement | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/12/2020.
