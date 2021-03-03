Joel Meyers, Antonio Daniels, and Bryson Bishop on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 3, 2021
Bryson Bishop, the viral sensation who played against Zion Williamson in high school, joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss the video and playing against Zion. Fox Sports New Orleans' Joel Meyers & Antonio Daniels chat about tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls and Monday's win over the Jazz.
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Bulls | March 3, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, March 3 at 7:00 PM CT on Fox Sports New Orleans.
| 00:34
Pelicans vs. Jazz Slo-Mo Highlights 3/1/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Utah Jazz in Game 34 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 02:11
Stan Van Gundy talks playing at a consistent level and improving defensively | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 3/2/2021. Van Gundy talked about his team’s effort on the defensive end and the need to play at a more consistent level.
| 13:50
Willy Hernangómez talks about his defensive improvement | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 3/2/2021. Hernangómez talked about his ability to improve on the defensive end of the floor.
| 04:45
JJ Redick on Zion Williamson, last night’s performance vs. the Jazz | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 3/2/2021. Redick talked about his teammate Zion Williamson and the Pelicans win last night over the Utah Jazz.
| 04:55
Full Focus: Zion, Pelicans hold off the NBA-best Jazz at home
The Pelicans beat the Utah Jazz at home led by Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball.
| 00:01
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame: Lonzo Ball 3-1-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about his offensive aggressiveness in their victory over the Utah Jazz on March 1, 2021.
| 03:36
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame: Zion Williamson 3-1-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about the team's third quarter aggressiveness plus Lonzo Ball's performance in their victory over the Utah Jazz on March 1, 2021.
| 05:20
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame: Brandon Ingram 3-1-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball's performance in their victory over the Utah Jazz on March 1, 2021.
| 05:02
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 129, Jazz 124
Zion Williamson (26 points, 10 rebounds, five assists) and Brandon Ingram (26 points, four rebounds, five assists) combined for 52 points for the Pelicans in their 129-124 win over the Utah Jazz.
| 00:02
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 3-1-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy talks about the team's defense in their victory over the Utah Jazz on March 1, 2021.
| 11:30
Zion Williamson On-Court Postgame Interview | 3/1/21 vs. Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson chats with Jen Hale and reacts to the win over the Jazz.
| 02:18
Highlights: Pelicans' trio of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram & Lonzo Ball goes off vs. Jazz
Check out highlights as the Pelicans' trio of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram & Lonzo Ball goes off in their team win over the Utah Jazz.
| 00:03
Josh Hart fast break slam to seal win | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart seals the win over the Jazz with a fast break slam in the final seconds.
| 00:36
Josh Hart fast-break finish | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart capitalizes off the missed dunk from Donovan Mitchell with a fast break finish.
| 00:17
JJ Redick four-point play | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick knocks down the triple and picks up the foul for this second four-point play of the night.
| 00:21
Eric Bledsoe drive and dish to Willy Hernangomez | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe drives the lane and feeds Willy Hernangomez with the wrap-around dish.
| 00:09
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Utah Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans break off an 11-0 Run against the Utah Jazz in the third quarter.
| 00:00
JJ Redick drains three | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick drains the three-pointer off the great dish from Zion Williamson.
| 00:23
Zion Williamson second chance score | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson fights through the defense for the second chance rebound and putback.
| 00:26
Zion Williamson strong move vs. Rudy Gobert | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson produces a strong drive for the bucket and-1 against Rudy Gobert.
| 00:22
Josh Hart block leads to fast break | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart comes up with the big block, leading to a fast break layup by Lonzo Ball.
| 00:10
Brandon Ingram baseline buckets | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram goes up for the fadeaway against the Utah Jazz.
| 00:18
Lonzo Ball fast-break slam | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball breaks out for the slam after a Zion Williamson steal.
| 00:19
Eric Bledsoe step-up triple | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe gets the feed from Zion Williamson and drains the triple.
| 00:14
Lonzo Ball blocks Donovan Mitchell | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball protects the rim with the rejection against Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.
| 00:19
Pelicans-Jazz Shootaround: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3-1-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker previews tonight's game against the Utah Jazz following the team's shootaround on March 1, 2021.
| 05:16
Pelicans at Spurs Slo-Mo Highlights 2/27/21
Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 33 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 01:56
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-27-21
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the San Antonio Spurs (2/27/21).
| 03:15
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-27-21
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the San Antonio Spurs (2/27/21).
| 03:49
