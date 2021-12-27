Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Joel Meyers and Todd Graffagnini on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - December 27, 2021

Posted: Dec 27, 2021

Daniel Sallerson checks in with the voices of the Pelicans to see how they are feeling and to recap last night's game in OKC.



24 Seconds with Jaxson Hayes presented by Tissot | 2021-22 NBA Season

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes goes against the clock in this week's Tissot Player Spotlight. Learn about his off the court hobby, what fashion comeback choice, and more.

Dec 27, 2021  |  00:54
Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy host holiday shopping spree for YEP youth
Dec 27, 2021  |  00:47
Josh Hart on stepping up, growth opportunities | Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview 12/26/21
Dec 26, 2021  |  03:59
Garrett Temple on his performance, shorthanded roster | Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview 12/26/21
Dec 26, 2021  |  03:38
Willie Green on Josh Hart's leadership, Ingram's injury | Pelicans-Thunder Postgame 12/26/21
Dec 26, 2021  |  04:16
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Josh Hart tallies 29 points vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 12/26/21
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:01
Garrett Temple hustles back to reject Lu Dort at the rim | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:00
Garrett Temple steal and score | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:15
Herbert Jones spins for score | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:20
Devonte' Graham on the attack | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:18
Josh Hart goes coast-to-coast | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:15
Tomas Satoransky reverse at the rim | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:15
Jaxson Hayes strong slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:22
Garrett Temple fast-break score | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:18
Jackson Hayes one-handed slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:08
Jaxson Hayes hustle leads to Josh Hart score | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:11
Willy Hernangomez patience in the paint | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/2621
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:15
In the Community: Pelicans, NBA refurbish homes, court in New Orleans East
Dec 24, 2021  |  00:54
Josh Hart on Brandon Ingram, continuing to perform moving forward | Pelicans Postgame 12-23-21
Dec 23, 2021  |  09:40
Devonte' Graham on keys to Thursday night's win | Pelicans Postgame 12-23-21
Dec 23, 2021  |  06:11
Willie Green on players stepping up in win | Pelicans Postgame 12-23-21
Dec 23, 2021  |  06:24
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 20 points vs. Orlando Magic
Dec 23, 2021  |  02:02
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 31 points vs. Orlando Magic
Dec 23, 2021  |  02:02
Tomas Satoransky with the steal and the and-one | Pelicans at Magic 12-23-21
Dec 23, 2021  |  00:21
Trey Murphy gets UP for the dunk | Pelicans at Magic 12-23-21
Dec 23, 2021  |  00:12
Devonte' Graham hits a 3 off the assist by Ingram | Pelicans at Magic 12-23-21
Dec 23, 2021  |  00:15
Brandon Ingram throws it down off if the feed by Herbert Jones | Pelicans at Magic 12-23-21
Dec 23, 2021  |  00:18
Block by Herbert Jones | Pelicans at Magic
Dec 23, 2021  |  00:13
Josh Hart with the steal and layup | Pelicans at Magic 12-23-21
Dec 23, 2021  |  00:19
Brandon Ingram and-one | Pelicans at Magic 12-23-21
Dec 23, 2021  |  00:23

