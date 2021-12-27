Joel Meyers and Todd Graffagnini on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - December 27, 2021
Daniel Sallerson checks in with the voices of the Pelicans to see how they are feeling and to recap last night's game in OKC.
24 Seconds with Jaxson Hayes presented by Tissot | 2021-22 NBA Season
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes goes against the clock in this week's Tissot Player Spotlight. Learn about his off the court hobby, what fashion comeback choice, and more.
| 00:54
Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy host holiday shopping spree for YEP youth
On December 20, 2021, New Orleans Pelicans forwards Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy III hosted host 20 kids from Youth Empowerment Project for a holiday shopping spree.
| 00:47
Josh Hart on stepping up, growth opportunities | Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview 12/26/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 26, 2021.
| 03:59
Garrett Temple on his performance, shorthanded roster | Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview 12/26/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 26, 2021.
| 03:38
Willie Green on Josh Hart's leadership, Ingram's injury | Pelicans-Thunder Postgame 12/26/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 26, 2021.
| 04:16
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Josh Hart tallies 29 points vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 12/26/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart tallied 29 points in the team's loss vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on 12/26/21
| 00:01
Garrett Temple hustles back to reject Lu Dort at the rim | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple chases down Thunder's Lu Dort for the big rejection at the rim.
| 00:00
Garrett Temple steal and score | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple turns defense to offense with the steal and fast break finish.
| 00:15
Herbert Jones spins for score | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones spins his way to the rim for the bucket.
| 00:20
Devonte' Graham on the attack | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham attacks the rim for the drive and score.
| 00:18
Josh Hart goes coast-to-coast | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart goes coast-to-coast for the fast break score.
| 00:15
Tomas Satoransky reverse at the rim | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky cuts down the baseline for the reverse lay-up.
| 00:15
Jaxson Hayes strong slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes finishes with the strong slam against the Thunder.
| 00:22
Garrett Temple fast-break score | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple races out for the fast-break score against the Thunder.
| 00:18
Jackson Hayes one-handed slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes gets up for the one-handed slam on the lob from Tomas Satoransky.
| 00:08
Jaxson Hayes hustle leads to Josh Hart score | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes hustles for the offensive board and feeds guard Josh Hart cutting to the rim.
| 00:11
Willy Hernangomez patience in the paint | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/2621
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez shows patience in the paint for the up and under score and-1.
| 00:15
In the Community: Pelicans, NBA refurbish homes, court in New Orleans East
The New Orleans Pelicans and Rebuilding Together New Orleans teamed up to refurbish three homes and a Livingston High School basketball court on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 as part of the NBA's 75th anniversary celebration.
| 00:54
Josh Hart on Brandon Ingram, continuing to perform moving forward | Pelicans Postgame 12-23-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks to the media following Thursday night's win versus the Orlando Magic.
| 09:40
Devonte' Graham on keys to Thursday night's win | Pelicans Postgame 12-23-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks following Thursday night's win versus the Orlando Magic.
| 06:11
Willie Green on players stepping up in win | Pelicans Postgame 12-23-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Thursday night's win against the Orlando Magic.
| 06:24
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 20 points vs. Orlando Magic
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 20 points vs. Orlando Magic
| 02:02
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 31 points vs. Orlando Magic
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 31 points vs. Orlando Magic
| 02:02
Tomas Satoransky with the steal and the and-one | Pelicans at Magic 12-23-21
Tomas Satoransky with the steal and the and-one
| 00:21
Trey Murphy gets UP for the dunk | Pelicans at Magic 12-23-21
Trey Murphy gets UP for the dunk
| 00:12
Devonte' Graham hits a 3 off the assist by Ingram | Pelicans at Magic 12-23-21
Devonte' Graham hits a 3 off the assist by Ingram
| 00:15
Brandon Ingram throws it down off if the feed by Herbert Jones | Pelicans at Magic 12-23-21
Brandon Ingram throws it down off if the feed by Herbert Jones
| 00:18
Block by Herbert Jones | Pelicans at Magic
Block by Herbert Jones
| 00:13
Josh Hart with the steal and layup | Pelicans at Magic 12-23-21
Josh Hart with the steal and layup
| 00:19
Brandon Ingram and-one | Pelicans at Magic 12-23-21
Brandon Ingram and-one
| 00:23
