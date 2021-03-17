JJ Redick will miss second matchup vs. Portland due to heel soreness

The biggest injured-related development prior to Tuesday’s game between New Orleans and Portland was the news that Trail Blazers second-leading scorer and starting shooting guard C.J. McCollum would return from a foot injury that kept him sidelined for the previous two months.

New Orleans’ most experienced player, shooting guard JJ Redick, remains out for the Pelicans. Redick is the only player on the team’s Wednesday official injury update, due to right heel soreness.

Portland’s injury report ahead of Tuesday’s meeting included three players, all members of its frontcourt. Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) were listed as out, while Harry Giles (left calf strain) was questionable. Giles did not play vs. New Orleans last night and has not appeared in a game since a Valentine’s Day win at Dallas.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (17-23, 11TH IN WEST)

Tuesday loss at Portland

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

PORTLAND (23-16, 6TH IN WEST)

Tuesday win vs. New Orleans

Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Derrick Jones, Robert Covington, Enes Kanter

SEASON SERIES

FIRST HALF

Feb. 17: Portland 126, at New Orleans 124

SECOND HALF

March 16: at Portland 125, New Orleans 124

March 18: at Portland, 9 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Portland 35-29 (Trail Blazers won last 2); New Orleans 4-0 in postseason (2018 Western Conference first round)