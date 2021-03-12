JJ Redick sidelined for third straight game, out vs. Cavaliers
New Orleans shooting guard JJ Redick will miss a third straight game Friday, being sidelined vs. Cleveland due to right heel soreness. He was the only player mentioned on the Pelicans’ update, which was released this afternoon ahead of a 7 p.m. back-to-back against the Cavaliers.
Cleveland listed four players on its Thursday official report, with Andre Drummond (personal reasons) and Matthew Dellavedova (abdominal appendectomy) ruled out of Friday’s game. Kevin Love (right calf strain) and Darius Garland (left groin strain) are questionable.
Previous game starting lineups
CLEVELAND (14-22, 13TH IN EAST)
March 3 loss vs. Indiana
Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen
NEW ORLEANS (15-22, 13TH IN WEST)
Thursday loss vs. Minnesota
Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams
Season series
SECOND HALF
March 12: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
April 11: at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
All-time series
New Orleans 22-17 (Pelicans won last 4)
