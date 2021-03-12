JJ Redick sidelined for third straight game, out vs. Cavaliers

New Orleans shooting guard JJ Redick will miss a third straight game Friday, being sidelined vs. Cleveland due to right heel soreness. He was the only player mentioned on the Pelicans’ update, which was released this afternoon ahead of a 7 p.m. back-to-back against the Cavaliers.

Cleveland listed four players on its Thursday official report, with Andre Drummond (personal reasons) and Matthew Dellavedova (abdominal appendectomy) ruled out of Friday’s game. Kevin Love (right calf strain) and Darius Garland (left groin strain) are questionable.

Previous game starting lineups

CLEVELAND (14-22, 13TH IN EAST)

March 3 loss vs. Indiana

Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen

NEW ORLEANS (15-22, 13TH IN WEST)

Thursday loss vs. Minnesota

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Season series

SECOND HALF

March 12: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

April 11: at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

All-time series

New Orleans 22-17 (Pelicans won last 4)