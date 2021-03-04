JJ Redick questionable for Thursday’s game vs. Heat
JJ Redick sat out a game at San Antonio last weekend due to injury, but that's the only contest he missed in the last 16 played by New Orleans. The veteran shooting guard is in jeopardy of being sidelined Thursday at home vs. Miami, listed on this afternoon’s injury report as questionable due to right heel soreness.
Pelicans players Wenyen Gabriel, Will Magnay and Naji Marshall are officially listed as out, due to G League assignments, with the latter two being on two-way contracts.
The look of Miami’s starting lineup and rotation on national TV Thursday will be greatly dependent on the injury status of two of the Heat’s best players. Both wing Jimmy Butler (right knee inflammation) and center Bam Adebayo (left knee tendinitis) are listed as questionable to play against New Orleans.
Three other Heat players were mentioned on the team’s official injury submission Wednesday afternoon, including Gabe Vincent (probable, right knee soreness), Avery Bradley (out, right calf strain) and Meyers Leonard (out, left shoulder surgery).
Previous game starting lineups
MIAMI (17-18)
Tuesday loss vs. Atlanta
Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Kelly Olynyk, Bam Adebayo
NEW ORLEANS (15-20)
Wednesday loss vs. Chicago
Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams
Season series
FIRST HALF
Dec. 25: at Miami 111, New Orleans 98
March 4: at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
All-time series
Tied 20-20 (Heat won last 1); Miami 4-3 in postseason (2004 Eastern Conference first round)
NEXT UP: