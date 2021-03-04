JJ Redick questionable for Thursday’s game vs. Heat

JJ Redick sat out a game at San Antonio last weekend due to injury, but that's the only contest he missed in the last 16 played by New Orleans. The veteran shooting guard is in jeopardy of being sidelined Thursday at home vs. Miami, listed on this afternoon’s injury report as questionable due to right heel soreness.

Pelicans players Wenyen Gabriel, Will Magnay and Naji Marshall are officially listed as out, due to G League assignments, with the latter two being on two-way contracts.

The look of Miami’s starting lineup and rotation on national TV Thursday will be greatly dependent on the injury status of two of the Heat’s best players. Both wing Jimmy Butler (right knee inflammation) and center Bam Adebayo (left knee tendinitis) are listed as questionable to play against New Orleans.

Three other Heat players were mentioned on the team’s official injury submission Wednesday afternoon, including Gabe Vincent (probable, right knee soreness), Avery Bradley (out, right calf strain) and Meyers Leonard (out, left shoulder surgery).

Previous game starting lineups

MIAMI (17-18)

Tuesday loss vs. Atlanta

Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Kelly Olynyk, Bam Adebayo

NEW ORLEANS (15-20)

Wednesday loss vs. Chicago

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Season series

FIRST HALF

Dec. 25: at Miami 111, New Orleans 98

March 4: at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

All-time series

Tied 20-20 (Heat won last 1); Miami 4-3 in postseason (2004 Eastern Conference first round)