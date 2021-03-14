JJ Redick out Sunday vs. Clippers, Patrick Beverley sidelined for LA

New Orleans is facing one of his former NBA teams Sunday evening on national TV, but Pelicans shooting guard JJ Redick won’t be in action during the ESPN game vs. the Clippers, missing his fourth straight game due to right heel soreness.

The visitors will also be without a veteran backcourt player. Patrick Beverley was listed as out on Saturday’s official Clippers injury report due to right knee soreness.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

LA CLIPPERS (25-14, 4TH IN WEST)

Thursday win vs. Golden State

Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Serge Ibaka

NEW ORLEANS (16-22, 11TH IN WEST)

Friday win vs. Cleveland

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

SEASON SERIES

FIRST HALF

Jan. 13: at LA Clippers 111, New Orleans 106

SECOND HALF

March 14: at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

April 26: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 32-30 (Clippers won last 4)