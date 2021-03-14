JJ Redick out Sunday vs. Clippers, Patrick Beverley sidelined for LA
New Orleans is facing one of his former NBA teams Sunday evening on national TV, but Pelicans shooting guard JJ Redick won’t be in action during the ESPN game vs. the Clippers, missing his fourth straight game due to right heel soreness.
The visitors will also be without a veteran backcourt player. Patrick Beverley was listed as out on Saturday’s official Clippers injury report due to right knee soreness.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
LA CLIPPERS (25-14, 4TH IN WEST)
Thursday win vs. Golden State
Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Serge Ibaka
NEW ORLEANS (16-22, 11TH IN WEST)
Friday win vs. Cleveland
Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams
SEASON SERIES
FIRST HALF
Jan. 13: at LA Clippers 111, New Orleans 106
SECOND HALF
March 14: at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
April 26: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
New Orleans 32-30 (Clippers won last 4)
NEXT UP: