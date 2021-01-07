JJ Redick, Nicolo Melli questionable for Charlotte game

New Orleans’ playing rotation has been relatively consistent through the first eight games of the regular season, partly due to a clean bill of health for its starters and key reserves, but Friday’s game vs. Charlotte may change that. Reserve guard JJ Redick (right knee contusion) and forward Nicolo Melli (personal reasons) are listed as questionable to play against the Hornets.

On Charlotte’s injury list, Cody Zeller (hand) and Nick Richards (health and safety protocols) were both out for a Wednesday game in Atlanta.

Previous game starting lineups

CHARLOTTE (3-5)

Wednesday win at Atlanta

Devonte’ Graham, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington, Bismack Biyombo

NEW ORLEANS (4-4)

Wednesday loss vs. Oklahoma City

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams