JJ Redick to appear on New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

April 3, 2020

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick will join Pelicans Radio Studio Host Daniel Sallerson on today’s edition of the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. Fans can listen to the podcast on Pelicans.com, the Pelicans app and Apple podcasts.

Yesterday, JJ and his wife, Chelsea, partnered with Lineage Logistics, the world’s largest and most innovative provider of temperature-controlled food logistics, to provide 1.8 million meals to those in need throughout the New Orleans community through the Second Harvest Food Bank, in addition to job opportunities to displaced Smoothie King Center employees that have been unable to work Pelicans games and other events at the arena. Click here to read more about JJ and Chelsea's donation