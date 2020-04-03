Cleveland Cavaliers v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 28: JJ Redick #4 and Jrue Holiday #11 of the New Orleans Pelicans talk prior to a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 28, 2020 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

JJ Redick to appear on New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Posted: Apr 03, 2020

April 3, 2020

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick will join Pelicans Radio Studio Host Daniel Sallerson on today’s edition of the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. Fans can listen to the podcast on Pelicans.com, the Pelicans app and Apple podcasts.

Yesterday, JJ and his wife, Chelsea, partnered with Lineage Logistics, the world’s largest and most innovative provider of temperature-controlled food logistics, to provide 1.8 million meals to those in need throughout the New Orleans community through the Second Harvest Food Bank, in addition to job opportunities to displaced Smoothie King Center employees that have been unable to work Pelicans games and other events at the arena. Click here to read more about JJ and Chelsea's donation

