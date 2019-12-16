JJ Redick added to New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report for Tuesday's game vs. Brooklyn Nets

Pelicans guard JJ Redick was added to the New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report ahead of the team's home game vs. the Brooklyn Nets and will miss the contest due to left groin soreness. Forwards Zion Williamson (knee) and Darius Miller (Achilles) remain listed as out while the rest of the roster is available for Coach Alvin Gentry.

The Pelicans (6-21) will play host to the Nets (112) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Smoothie King Center.

Click here for tickets to the game.